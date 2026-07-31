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Home > Hollywood > Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/kanwar-yatra-devotees-throng-neelkanth-mahadev-temple-during-shravan-share-stories-of-faith-and-devotion20260731113158"> <p class="title">Kanwar Yatra: Devotees throng Neelkanth Mahadev Temple during Shravan, share stories of faith and devotion</p> <a>

Kanwar Yatra: Devotees throng Neelkanth Mahadev Temple during Shravan, share stories of faith and devotion

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Last updated: July 31, 2026 11:48:11 IST

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Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

Locarno [Switzerland], July 31 (ANI): Actor Zoe Saldana will be honoured with the Special Pardo (Special Leopard) award at the 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, where she will also participate in a special public conversation on August 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival organisers announced that Saldana, known for her performances in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Emilia Perez’ and ‘Lioness’, will receive the prestigious honour during this year’s event, which runs from August 5 to August 15.

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Italian musician Claudio Simonetti, best known for composing scores for cult horror classics such as ‘Suspiria’ and ‘Dawn of the Dead’, will also be recognised at the festival. The Goblin keyboardist will receive a special honour on August 6 for his contribution to film music ahead of a screening of ‘Cut and Run’ (‘Inferno in diretta’).

Festival organisers said Simonetti will be honoured “for his legendary contribution to music in film.”

The Swiss festival is also set to welcome several international stars attending the premieres of their latest films.

Among those expected are Olivia Wilde for ‘The Invite’, Monica Bellucci for ‘Ketticè’, Isabelle Huppert for ‘Ni vue, ni connue’, Claes Bang and Valerie Pachner for ‘I Is Another’, Caleb Landry Jones for ‘Down the Arm of God’, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Rob Morgan for ‘Frank & Louis’, Anders Danielsen Lie, Kathrine Thorborg Johansen and Simon Sears for ‘Brave New Love’, Ingrid Caven for ‘Sixteen Moments of My Life’, and Theo Rossi for ‘Bruton’, according to The Hollywood Reporter

The festival has previously announced a series of honorary awards for the 2026 edition. These include filmmaker James Gray, director Darren Aronofsky, Belgian actor Virginie Efira, special effects legend Rick Baker, producer Sigurjon “Joni” Sighvatsson, and actors Asia Argento and Isabella Rossellini, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Other guests expected at Locarno include Sandrine Kiberlain, Valerio Mastandrea, Emmanuelle Devos, Kim Minhee, Giulia Maenza, Alessandro Haber and Sara Serraiocco.

The 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will be held from August 5 to August 15 in Switzerland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 11:48 AM IST
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Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

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Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

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Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival
Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival
Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival
Zoe Saldana to receive Special Pardo honour at 79th Locarno Film Festival

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