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Home > Hollywood > Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"

Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/jo-bhi-hona-hai-ho-jayega-song-from-shanaya-kapoors-series-student-of-the-year-after-dark-out16020261105230430"> <p class="title">'Jo Bhi Hona Hai Ho Jayega' song from Shanaya Kapoor's series 'Student Of The Year: After Dark' out </p> <a>

'Jo Bhi Hona Hai Ho Jayega' song from Shanaya Kapoor's series 'Student Of The Year: After Dark' out 

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Last updated: November 5, 2026 23:36:16 IST

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Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"

Los Angeles [US], November 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her role in the upcoming DC film ‘The Batman: Part II’.

In a recent interview, Johansson shared that her upcoming role in the Robert Pattinson-led film, stating that it has pushed her outside her comfort zone and spurred a “lot of existential angst, for some reason,” as per Variety. 

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“It was very hard to figure out. I don’t know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it. And that’s all I can say about it,” she said, as quoted by Variety. 

However, the ‘Avengers’ star refrained from sharing many details about her character. In May, Johansson’s role was confirmed in an X post by director Matt Reeves, with a GIF of the actress’ reflection in a car’s rear-view mirror from the 2013 film ‘Under the Skin’. 

Meanwhile, production on the film is currently being led by director Steven Soderbergh after Reeves, who also helmed 2022’s ‘Batman’. 

“Once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arc. But I never wanted to lose Robert Pattinson at the centre of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on,” Reeves said in a previous interview. 

Besides Pattinson and Johansson, the film features Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 11:36 PM IST
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Tags: avengers-stardc-filmHollywood actormatt reevesrobert pattinsonscarlett johanssonthe-batman-part-ii

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Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"

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Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"
Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"
Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"
Scarlett Johansson says her 'The Batman: Part II' role spurred "lot of existential angst"

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