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Home > Hollywood > "One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell

"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/madonna-urges-fans-to-put-your-phones-down-and-connect-says-technology-has-changed-live-concerts20260607230713"> <p class="title">Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts</p> <a>

Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 00:36:11 IST

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"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell

Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): Singer-actor Nick Jonas has opened up about a frightening flight experience he once shared with actor Glen Powell, revealing that the incident was so serious that one of the pilots was left in tears after the plane landed, according to People.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday, Jonas recalled the terrifying ordeal while speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

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Referring to Powell, Consuelos said, “We’ve had Glen Powell on the show, he’s great. I hear you two are buddies, but were bonded through a harrowing experience on a flight,” according to People.

Confirming the story, Jonas said, “We were,” before sharing details of the incident, which took place nearly a decade ago.

“So this is almost 10 years ago, probably. We were in Vegas together with a group of friends, and on the way home, the plane basically took off and then — I don’t know the technical term for it — but there was an issue with the power. Which is never a good thing, obviously,” Jonas recalled.

The singer-actor also joked about Powell’s aviation skills, referencing his role in Top Gun: Maverick.

“And this is pre-Top Gun: Maverick Glen Powell, so he was in flight training, but he couldn’t have landed the plane like he can now,” Jonas said with a laugh. “He was just regular old Glen Powell. So you know, had this happened a couple weeks ago, different story.”

Despite the frightening situation, Jonas said everyone on board was safe.

“Yeah, it was a frightening experience, but we were okay,” he added.

When Consuelos asked whether the pilots appeared worried during the emergency, Jonas revealed a detail that underscored the severity of the incident.

“One of them was crying when we landed,” Jonas said with a nervous laugh.

Consuelos responded, “That’s when you know,” according to People.

Jonas admitted that seeing the pilot’s emotional reaction made him realise how serious the situation had been.

“I was thinking, ‘Okay, maybe it wasn’t as bad as I sort of felt like it was.’ And then I saw him crying. I was like, ‘Oh no, this was bad,’ ” he recalled.

Ripa then asked whether the flight attendants also appeared concerned.

“Yeah, they looked concerned,” Jonas replied. “It was one of those experiences you never forget,” according to People.

Consuelos suggested that the ordeal must have created a lifelong bond between Jonas and Powell, while Ripa jokingly described it as “a trauma bond.”

“That’s literally what that is,” Jonas agreed. “And you know, Glen’s the best. I think from that moment on, we’ve just built a great friendship,” according to People.

Jonas is currently promoting his latest film, Power Ballad, which also stars Paul Rudd. He is also preparing for the release of Jumanji: Open World, which is scheduled to premiere on December 25, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 12:36 AM IST
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"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell

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"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell

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"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell
"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell
"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell
"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell

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