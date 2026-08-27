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Home > Hollywood > Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot

Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ghajini-actor-asin-shares-rare-pics-of-daughter-arin-making-onam-pookalam20260827115027"> <p class="title">'Ghajini' actor Asin shares rare pics of daughter Arin making Onam Pookalam</p> <a>

'Ghajini' actor Asin shares rare pics of daughter Arin making Onam Pookalam

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 12:44:11 IST

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Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot

Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): The much-awaited collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom may no longer happen.

According to TMZ, Bloom has stepped away from the upcoming survival thriller ‘Reset’ just days before the shoot was scheduled to begin.

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According to a report by TMZ, Orlando was set to star in and co-produce the independent film alongside Priyanka. He had reportedly been part of the project throughout its pre-production stage but left shortly before the cameras were due to roll.

Sources cited by TMZ said three actors are currently being considered for the role, with the team expected to make a decision soon to stay on schedule.

According to the publication, Orlando’s presence was also said to be important for the film’s financing and international distribution plans, as the project had been backed with both him and Priyanka attached to it.

Priyanka, who is also a producer on ‘Reset’, will reportedly have the final say on who replaces Orlando, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects lined up. She is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, where she will star opposite Mahesh Babu. The film features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. ‘Varanasi’ is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. Production has entered its final phase.

The actor will also return as Nadia Sinh in the second season of Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’. She is also set to star alongside Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller ‘Bluefly’, directed by Nimrod Antal. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 12:44 PM IST
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Tags: Bollywood newsfilm-production-4hollywoodhollywood newsorlando bloomreset-filmsurvival thriller

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Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot

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Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot
Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot
Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot
Orlando Bloom walks out of Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset' just days before shoot

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