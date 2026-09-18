LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027

Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/dorothy-trailer-out-karthik-subbarajs-directorial-centres-on-friendship-love-and-honour20260918204821"> <p class="title">'Dorothy' trailer out: Karthik Subbaraj's directorial centres on friendship, love and honour</p> <a>

'Dorothy' trailer out: Karthik Subbaraj's directorial centres on friendship, love and honour

Written By:
Last updated: September 18, 2026 21:54:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027

Warsaw [Poland], September 18 (ANI): Poland has selected ‘Fatherland’, Paweł Pawlikowski’s post-WWII drama starring Sandra Hüller, as its entry for the Oscars international feature race, reported Variety. 

According to the outlet, the black-and-white film, which follows German novelist Thomas Mann (Hanns Zischler) and his daughter Erika (Hüller) on a road trip across Germany in 1949, world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where Pawlikowski won the Best Director award.

You Might Be Interested In

Written by Pawlikowski and Henk Handloegten, the film also stars August Diehl, Devid Striesow and Anna Madeley. 

According to the outlet, on ‘Fatherland,’ the Polish director reunited with his longtime filmmaking team, including cinematographer Łukasz Żal, costume designer Aleksandra Staszko and production designers Katarzyna Sobańska and Marcel Sławiński.

Though the film is set in Germany, the production was shot mainly in Poland.

Poland’s announcement of its official Oscars selection comes as the international feature race is heating up, with fellow Cannes favourites ‘Minotaur’ and ‘La Bola Negra’ being submitted for France and Spain, respectively. 

Earlier, the Film Federation of India announced Marathi film ‘Gondhal’ as the official entry of India at the upcoming Oscars 2027. 

Marathi film ‘Gondhal’ was directed by Santosh Davakhar and starred Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in the lead roles. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainmentfatherlandOscarspawel-pawlikowskisandra-huller

RELATED News

Documentary based on Elizabeth Holmes titled 'You Can See Everything' to release on this date

Miley Cyrus reveals details of final conversation with Dolly Parton before her death

"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

Lady Gaga is a girl mom!

Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

LATEST NEWS

France's CNP Assurances considers takeover of Coface, Bloomberg News reports

Exclusive-Anthropic quietly sets up biology lab as it ramps AI drug program

Caviar and champagne: Air France's luxury shift helps ride out Iran war impact

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

UPDATE 1-Pentagon revives testosterone testing after pause, excludes women

More Chinese films fill TIFF theaters as Canada-China ties warm

SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say

Factbox-Key executives running Berkshire Hathaway's $1 trillion empire

Carrick brushes aside questions over future as Man United seek turnaround

UPDATE 1-Auto industry urges Trump to keep Chinese automakers out ahead of Xi meeting

Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027
Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027
Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027
Poland submits Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' for Oscars 2027

QUICK LINKS