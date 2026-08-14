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Home > Hollywood > Power Ranger live-action series faces delay in production

Power Ranger live-action series faces delay in production

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jesse-eisenbergs-debut-joins-race-for-golden-shell-at-san-sebastian-film-festival-202620260814230612"> <p class="title">Jesse Eisenberg's 'Debut' joins race for Golden Shell at San Sebastian Film Festival 2026</p> <a>

Jesse Eisenberg's 'Debut' joins race for Golden Shell at San Sebastian Film Festival 2026

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 23:35:13 IST

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Power Ranger live-action series faces delay in production

Washington DC [US], August 14 (ANI): The making of the live-action Power Ranger series is facing difficulties as it has not moved past the development stage, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the project, written and executive produced by Percy Jackson and the Olympians executive producers/showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, was set up for development at the Disney streamer about a year and a half ago with sibling 20th Television as the studio.

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It is struck at the development stage. According to sources, as per Deadline, the reasons for the pass are not so much creative as they are business-related.

Mounting a high-end, live-action superhero series of the calibre of Power Rangers is a major investment, the economics of which are not as favourable when the streamer and/or the producing studio do not own the IP, which is the case here.

The Power Rangers brand is owned by Hasbro, which has been looking to get a live-action series adaptation off the ground, with Netflix taking a crack at it several years ago.

Once focused entirely on exploiting Disney properties, Disney+ has been increasingly opening up its slate to outside IP, including making development deals for Ella Enchanted and Casper series over the past couple of months.

Steinberg and Shotz are busy finishing Season 3 of the 20th Television-produced hit Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which premieres on November 20, and developing other projects for the studio under their overall deal there, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 11:35 PM IST
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Tags: entertainmentlive-action-seriespower-rangers

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Power Ranger live-action series faces delay in production

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Power Ranger live-action series faces delay in production
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Power Ranger live-action series faces delay in production

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