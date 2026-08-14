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INDIA CUTS WINDFALL TAX ON DIESEL EXPORTS TO 24 RUPEES/LITRE FROM 25.5 RUPEES/LITRE WITH EFFECT FROM AUGUST 15 – ORDER
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Aug 14, 2026 11:24 PM IST
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