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Home > Hollywood > 'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3

'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-bow-down-in-gratitude-akshay-kumar-thanks-veterans-farida-jalal-kiran-kumar-for-welcome-to-the-jungle-success20260701233429"> <p class="title">"I bow down in gratitude...": Akshay Kumar thanks veterans Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar for 'Welcome to the Jungle' success</p> <a>

"I bow down in gratitude...": Akshay Kumar thanks veterans Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar for 'Welcome to the Jungle' success

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 03:05:11 IST

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'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3

Los Angeles [US], July 1 (ANI): After a successful run in theatres, Ryan Gosling-starrer ‘Project Hail Mary’ is now all set to start its OTT journey with Prime Video.

Directed by filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, ‘Project Hail Mary’ will be released on Prime Video on July 3, as per Deadline.

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Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller and follows a middle school science teacher who finds greatness thrust upon him when he is enlisted to go on an outer space mission for the U.S. government.

The movie was an enormous bright spot at the spring box office racking up over USD 683M worldwide. It hit the theatres on March 20.

Project Hail Mary was adapted by Drew Goddard, and produced by Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Weir, Rachel O’Connor, and Aditya Sood. Amazon MGM Studios will be pushing Project Hail Mary for awards this year.

Ryan earlier shared that filming some of the scenes was challenging, especially when his co-star was not physically present.

He revealed that his daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, helped him during filming by voicing the alien character through an earpiece.

“There are moments where I’m laughing or charmed, and it’s actually my kids talking to me,” Gosling said, according to People. He added that his daughters have been closely involved in the project, watching multiple cuts of the film and offering feedback.

Gosling noted that they were a key reason he chose to take on the project. “I made this for them essentially,” he said, adding that their opinions matter the most to him, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 3:05 AM IST
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'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3

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'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3

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'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3
'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3
'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3
'Project Hail Mary' to arrive on Prime Video on July 3

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