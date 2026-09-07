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Home > Hollywood > ‘Spider-Noir’ wins five 2026 Creative Arts Emmys days after cancellation

‘Spider-Noir’ wins five 2026 Creative Arts Emmys days after cancellation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bigg-boss-20-salman-khan-advices-badshahs-ex-wife-isha-rikhi-to-move-on-says-8220kiska-breakup-nahi-hua-hai822120260906225450"> <p class="title">Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan advices Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi to move on, says “Kiska breakup nahi hua hai?”</p> <a>

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan advices Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi to move on, says “Kiska breakup nahi hua hai?”

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Last updated: September 7, 2026 08:43:12 IST

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‘Spider-Noir’ wins five 2026 Creative Arts Emmys days after cancellation

Los Angeles [US], September 7 (ANI): Despite being cancelled by Prime Video and MGM+ after its first season, Nicolas Cage-starrer series ‘Spider-Noir’ has already secured multiple wins at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, taking home five awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The series, which debuted on the streamer in May, received 11 nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards, the most nominations earned by any series from the streamer this year.

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At Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, ‘Spider-Noir’ won awards for stunt coordination for comedy programming, sound editing for a one-hour comedy or drama series, title design, special visual effects in a single episode and cinematography for a series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Speaking to the press backstage, supervising stunt coordinator Freddy Bouciegues and stunt coordinator Hugh Aodh O’Brien addressed the unusual timing of the wins, coming days after the series was cancelled.

When asked whether they hoped Prime Video would reverse its cancellation decision, Bouciegues joked, “Tell me who to call, I’ll ask them.”

Prime Video/MGM+ cancelled the series earlier this week after its May debut. The show marked Cage’s first regular television series.

‘Spider-Noir’ follows Cage’s Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is “forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The series was the first stage in Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios’ plan to expand stories featuring Marvel characters under the Sony Pictures mantle.

Cage starred in the series alongside Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson.

Oren Uziel, known for ‘The Lost City’ and ’22 Jump Street’, and Steve Lightfoot, known for ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ and ‘Shantaram’, served as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Harry Bradbeer, who directed ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Killing Eve’, directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller executive produced for Lord Miller, alongside Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal executive produced for Pascal Pictures, while Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also served as executive producers.

The Creative Arts Emmys are held over two days, typically about a week before the Primetime Emmy Awards. This year’s edition also included five categories that were previously presented during the Primetime ceremony, including supporting actor and supporting actress in a limited or anthology series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards were not televised live. Instead, the two-day ceremony will air together on Saturday, September 12.

The 78th Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will air live on NBC on September 14, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 8:43 AM IST
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Tags: creative-arts-emmysemmy awardsmarvel-charactersmgmNicolas CagePrime Videosony-picturesSpider-Noirtv-series

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‘Spider-Noir’ wins five 2026 Creative Arts Emmys days after cancellation
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‘Spider-Noir’ wins five 2026 Creative Arts Emmys days after cancellation
‘Spider-Noir’ wins five 2026 Creative Arts Emmys days after cancellation

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