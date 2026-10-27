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Home > World > BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y

BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y

BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y

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Published: October 27, 2026 10:04:11 IST

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BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.: * SHINHAN CARD Q3 OPERATING. PROFIT 129.6 BILLION WON, DOWN 27% Y/Y Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y
BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y
BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y
BRIEF-Shinhan Financial Group Co., Shinhan Card Q3 Operating. Profit 129.6 Billion Won, Down 27% Y/Y

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