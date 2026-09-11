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Home > Hollywood > Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons

Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/kbc-18-amitabh-bachchan-regrets-never-learning-music-says-he-still-wishes-to-learn-at-8420260911172508"> <p class="title">KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan regrets never learning music, says he still wishes to learn at 84</p> <a>

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan regrets never learning music, says he still wishes to learn at 84

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Last updated: September 11, 2026 17:54:12 IST

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Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons

Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Netflix has cancelled the third season of ‘Ransom Canyon’. 

The streamer has ended the Texas-set romantic drama starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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The decision came a few months after the eight-episode second season premiered on July 23.

Ransom Canyon, created by April Blair, followed three ranching dynasties in a small Texas town as they fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love. In addition to Duhamel and Kelly, the cast also included Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Casey W. Johnson, Philip Winchester and Justin Johnson Cortez.

“A heartfelt drama set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country, Ransom Canyon follows the intersecting lives of deep-rooted families in a town where your neighbors know everyone’s business. Season two picks up six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait,” the show’s official logline read. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 11, 2026 5:54 PM IST
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Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons

Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons

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Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons

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Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons
Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons
Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons
Ransom Canyon cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons

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