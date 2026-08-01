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Home > Hollywood > Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot

Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/hanuman-ansh-release-postponed-to-hit-theatres-on-august-720260731235726"> <p class="title">'Hanuman Ansh' release postponed, to hit theatres on August 7</p> <a>

'Hanuman Ansh' release postponed, to hit theatres on August 7

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Last updated: August 1, 2026 00:17:13 IST

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Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot

Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): Actress Samara Weaving is likely to play the role of Emma Frost in Marvel’s reboot of ‘The X-Men’, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Weaving will play Emma Frost, who in comics lore has moved from supervillain to superhero over the course of the mutant’s long, long run in print. Telepathy is her jam.

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The casting comes after Marvel unveiled a big Hall H presentation at Comic-Con last weekend, introducing Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and revealing that “Alien: Romulus” actor David Jonsson will take over the mantle as the king of Wakanda in “Black Panther 3.”

Weaving most recently appeared in “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” and “Over Your Dead Body.” Other credits include “The Babysitter,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Scream VI” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

“The X-Men” will be directed by Jake Schreier, who oversaw last year’s “Thunderbolts,” reported Variety.

The mutant heroes, at least the ones from the 20th Century Fox films, will be seen in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ with the likes of Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and James Marsden appearing in the gangs-all-here mashup.

Disney, which owns Marvel, acquired Fox in 2019 and with it the rights to integrate the Marvel heroes it had licensed to the studio into the MCU. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 12:17 AM IST
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Tags: emma-frostentertainmentmarvel-rebootsamara-weavingx-men-cast

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Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot

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Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot
Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot
Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot
Samara Weaving likely to play Emma Frost in X-Men reboot

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