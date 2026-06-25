Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date

Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/actor-pawan-kalyan-announces-og-sequel-sujeeth-to-direct20260625201105"> <p class="title">Actor Pawan Kalyan announces OG sequel, Sujeeth to direct</p> <a>

Actor Pawan Kalyan announces OG sequel, Sujeeth to direct

Written By:
Last updated: June 25, 2026 22:37:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date

Los Angeles [US], June 25 (ANI): Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve starrer searing family drama ‘Fjord’, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to hit theatres in the fall.

Neon, which acquired the film a year ago, has scheduled the release of ‘Fjord’ for October 9 – the same date when the studio’s previous Palme winners, including ‘Parasite’, ‘Anora’, and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.

You Might Be Interested In

All of those films went on to bag Oscar nominations, with ‘Parasite’ and ‘Anora’ winning the Best Picture awards.

Directed by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, ‘Fjord’ featured Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as the parents of a Romanian family with strict religious beliefs who move to a small village in Norway.

When bruises are noticed on their daughter’s body at school, their five children are taken away from them, and a legal saga follows.

Following its opening at Cannes, ‘Fjord’ received a 10-minute standing ovation.

Notably, ‘Fjord’ extended a remarkable winning streak for Neon, which has scored a record seven consecutive Palme d’Ors starting with Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ and continuing with Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’, Ruben Ostlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’, Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ and Jafar Panahi’s ‘It Was Just an Accident’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 25, 2026 10:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cannesfjordmovie-awardsOscar nominationspalme-dorrenate-reinsvesebastian-stan

RELATED News

Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

Oscars 2026: Vishal Bhardwaj, A Sreekar Prasad among Indian invitees to Academy's voting body

Jacob Elordi, Jon Bernthal, Jenna Ortega among 529 new Academy members eligible to vote for Oscars

"I have a very punchable face": Lukas Gage opens up on being misunderstood

"Ideas are your currency": Priyanka Chopra Jonas says 'Obsession' shows how Hollywood barriers are falling

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes most-attended edition in tournament's history

In-form Norway face France with top spot up for grabs

CORRECTED-TRUMP: WILL SOON BE BUYING WHEAT, SOYBEANS AND CORN WITH IRANIAN FUNDS (NOT FROM IRAN)

New York permit, other clues point to Taylor Swift wedding next week, NYT says

Samsung to invest 1,000 trillion won in South Korea, media report says

Samsung to invest 1,000 trillion won in South Korea, media report says

Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Honoured with Prestigious MBA Award 2026 at International Business Excellence Awards

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador stun Germany, seal knockout spot with 2-1 win

‘Viking genes,’ 'lots of luck' key to beating Japan, Sweden fans say

Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date
Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date
Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date
Sebastian Stan's Palme d'Or-winning film 'Fjord' sets October release date

QUICK LINKS