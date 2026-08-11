Check out trailer of Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson-starrer 'Verity'

Los Angeles [US], August 11 (ANI): The trailer of Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson-starrer ‘Verity’ was released on Tuesday.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, the upcoming film takes audiences into a world filled with “secrets, mystery and psychological tension.”

The asset gave fans a glimpse of the film’s twisted plot, and now, the trailer sheds more light on the thriller.

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, the psychological thriller narrates the story of the renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghost-write for Verity.

After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity’s chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and is set to add a dark tone to this October.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Verity is scheduled to release in India on October 2. (ANI)

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