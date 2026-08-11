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Home > Hollywood > 'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'

'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/fans-demanded-this-movie-farhan-akhtar-on-bringing-mirzapur-the-movie-to-theatres20260811193324"> <p class="title">"Fans demanded this movie": Farhan Akhtar on bringing 'Mirzapur: The Movie' to theatres</p> <a>

"Fans demanded this movie": Farhan Akhtar on bringing 'Mirzapur: The Movie' to theatres

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 20:04:11 IST

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'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'

Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): ‘House of the Dragon’ star Fabien Frankel is set to headline and executive produce ‘Love Unlimited’, the debut short drama from actor Olivier Huband, marking a new creative turn for the British actor, according to Variety.

Frankel, best known for playing Ser Criston Cole in the HBO series ‘House of the Dragon’, will star in the film alongside Huband, who has appeared in ‘A Discovery of Witches’ and ‘Becoming Elizabeth’. Frankel will also serve as executive producer through MarcelMonique Pictures, the production banner he runs with his brother Max Mark Frankel.

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Max Mark Frankel, who produced the 2025 comedy feature ‘Our Hero, Balthasar’, will serve as the lead producer on the project, as per the outlet.

Written and directed by Huband, who also stars, ‘Love Unlimited’ is described as a “small, sincere window into the profound, complex relationship between two old friends” who unknowingly spend their final four days together at Max’s house in the South of France.

Frankel will play Max, while Huband portrays Gabriel. The short drama explores the world of unspoken emotions, with themes of male intimacy, grief and “the incandescent, enduring power of love.”

The project holds particular significance for Frankel, who said he was deeply moved when Huband shared the script with him, according to Variety.

“Olivier sent me this script he had written about two best friends who spent their final summer together and we sat in my house and read it together and I found it immensely moving,” Frankel said.

“It’s a subject incredibly close to my brother and I’s heart and we’re proud to get to be a part of it. It’s the first time I’ve acted in something I’ve produced so there are always some nerves that come with that, but I trust Olivier and my brother enough to guide us somewhere really special,” he added, according to Variety.

For Frankel, the project also brings together his work in front of and behind the camera. In addition to ‘House of the Dragon’, his recent credits include ‘Task’ and ‘The Serpent’.

Huband will produce the film alongside his sister Zara Huband under their Boneyard Films banner. Konstantin Mazov, known for ‘Coup de Grace’ and ‘Rokeby Venus’, has joined the project as director of photography, according to Variety.

Production on ‘Love Unlimited’ is scheduled to begin in September in the Pyrenees. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 8:04 PM IST
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Tags: executive-producerfabien-frankelHouse of the Dragonlove-unlimitedmarcelmonique-picturesolivier-hubandser-criston-coleshort-drama

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'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'

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'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'
'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'
'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'
'House of the Dragon' star Fabien Frankel to star in short film 'Love Unlimited'

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