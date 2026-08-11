Britney Spears opens up about Botox mishap, says one eye "drooped down' for four weeks

Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): Pop star Britney Spears has opened up about a troubling experience with Botox, revealing that the cosmetic procedure caused one of her eyes to droop for four weeks and left her feeling “so embarrassed,” according to E! News.

The “Gimme More” singer discussed the experience in a recent Instagram video, demonstrating how her left eye had drooped after, according to her, a doctor injected too much Botox around the area.

“It’s really bad, because the doctor put so much Botox in this left eye that it drooped down like that,” Spears said while demonstrating the effect. “And it’s just now starting to raise up and be normal again,” as per the outlet.

Spears said the side effect lasted for several weeks before gradually improving. “My eye was down like this for four weeks,” she said. “It’s just now starting to rise again.”

The experience also affected Spears’ confidence, with the singer admitting that she was “so embarrassed” by the outcome. She went on to warn her fans about being cautious when undergoing cosmetic procedures, according to E! News.

“Girls, you have to be careful,” Spears said. “If you do Botox with these people and these doctors, they can really f–k your eyes up.”

“Be careful with your bodies because it’s yours and you own it,” she added.

Spears also made it clear that the experience has changed her attitude towards the treatment. In the caption accompanying her post, she wrote, “You can’t trust anyone !!!”

The 44-year-old singer, who shares sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, with her former husband Kevin Federline, has previously spoken publicly about her struggles with self-image, particularly during her 13-year conservatorship, which officially ended in 2021, according to E! News.

In 2022, Spears reflected on how the conservatorship affected the way she viewed herself and her appearance. She recalled feeling confident and comfortable with herself in earlier years before describing a contrasting experience during the conservatorship.

“I’ve always wondered how pretty people think … I used to feel pretty therefore I was Calm, Content, Not Trying and then I felt like hot wild mess … and I felt so alive in my wild days !!!” she wrote on Instagram, according to E! News.

“It was hot … but then in the conservatorship, I felt absolutely nothing … I was sad, had no say in my looks in photoshoots, had to follow guidelines,” she added.

Spears said the period left her feeling “uneasy, unattractive, not in my skin.”

In recent years, however, the singer has said she is trying to focus more on her inner sense of self rather than simply her outward appearance.

“My posture, my body language, my Breathing … when it’s time to speak, when it’s time to listen and When It’s Time To Roar!!!” she wrote. “I hope one day I can find my essence of feeling beautiful,” according to E! News. (ANI)

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