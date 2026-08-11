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Home > Hollywood > 'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release

'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/mirzapur-the-movie-trailer-pankaj-tripathi-ravi-kishan-fight-for-gaddi-go-violent-in-this-action-thriller20260811220929"> <p class="title">'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan fight for 'gaddi', go violent in this action thriller</p> <a>

'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan fight for 'gaddi', go violent in this action thriller

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 23:32:16 IST

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'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release

Los Angeles [US], August 11 (ANI): The remake of the 1981 supernatural thriller ‘Possession’, starring Margaret Qualley and Callum Turner, is set to hit theatres on June 11, 2027, reported Variety.

Paramount has scheduled the film for a theatrical release next summer. The movie is slated to open alongside Universal’s live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’.

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‘Smile’ director Parker Finn is adapting the remake of ‘Possession’, which follows the troubled relationship between a spy and his wife after she asks for a divorce and begins exhibiting increasingly concerning behaviour.

The original ‘Possession’ was written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski and starred Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani, reported Variety.

Qualley and Turner will portray the central husband-and-wife characters in Finn’s new take on the supernatural thriller. The cast also includes Diego Calva, Madeline Brewer, Emory Cohen, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Paul Dano.

The film is being produced by Finn, Jonathan Fass, Roy Lee, Andrew Childs and Robert Pattinson, while Marc Bienstock is serving as executive producer.

Qualley is known for her performances in films including ‘The Substance’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘Poor Things’. She is also set to appear in Ridley Scott’s apocalyptic sci-fi thriller ‘The Dog Stars’, the romantic drama ‘Love of Your Life’ alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, and ‘King Snake’, directed by Jeff Nichols.

Turner has appeared in ‘Eternity’, ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and ‘The Boys in the Boat’. He is also set to star opposite Monica Barbaro in ‘One Night Only’, a romantic comedy centred on a fictional world in which premarital sex is legal for one night each year.

Finn, who rose to prominence with the horror hit ‘Smile’, is taking on the challenging task of reinterpreting Zulawski’s highly regarded psychological supernatural thriller for a new generation.

The original ‘Possession’, released in 1981, has developed a strong cult following over the decades, particularly for its intense performances and surreal treatment of marital breakdown, identity and horror.

The new film is expected to bring Finn’s distinctive horror sensibilities to the material while retaining the core premise of a marriage unraveling amid increasingly disturbing circumstances, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 11:32 PM IST
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Tags: callum-turnerhollywood-remakeidentity-crisismargaret-qualleymarital-breakdownparamount-releaseparker-finnpsychological horrorsummer-2027supernatural-thriller

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'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release

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'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release
'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release
'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release
'Possession' remake starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner set for June 2027 release

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