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Home > Hollywood > Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/if-they-wanted-to-do-it-we-wouldve-done-it-actor-mahershala-ali-on-marvel-not-making-blade20260801191105"> <p class="title">"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'</p> <a>

"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'

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Last updated: August 1, 2026 20:34:13 IST

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Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

London [UK], August 1 (ANI): ‘The Inbetweeners’, the hit teen comedy series from the late 2000s, is set to return with a reunion movie at Netflix, reported Variety. The original lead cast of Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley are expected to return in lead roles.

According to the outlet, the news comes less than a year after rights holders Banijay U.K. revealed that it had struck a deal with “The Inbetweeners” creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley and their Fudge Park Productions that, at the time, they said “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”

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According to the outlet, ‘The Inbetweeners’ follows the misadventures of suburban teenager Will MacKenzie (Bird) and his friends Simon Cooper (Thomas), Neil Sutherland (Harrison) and Jay Cartwright (Buckley) at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive as they navigated school life, friendship, male bonding, lad culture and failed sexual encounters.

After three seasons, two hit movies followed, released in 2011 and 2014 respectively. The first one set a record for the biggest opening weekend for a U.K. comedy at the time of its release, with the sequel also breaking box office records.

“Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends),” Morris and Beesley said after the news that “The Inbetweeners” would return in 2025, as quoted by Variety.

The sitcom was nominated for Best Situation Comedy at BAFTA twice, in 2009 and 2010. At the British Academy Television Awards 2010, it won the Audience Award, the only category voted for by the public.

At the 2011 British Comedy Awards, the programme also won the award for Outstanding Contribution to British Comedy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 8:34 PM IST
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Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

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Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie
Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie
Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie
Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

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