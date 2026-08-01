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Home > Hollywood > 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/dakota-johnson-features-in-role-models-new-song-love-i-you-amid-romance-rumours20260801151322"> <p class="title">Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours</p> <a>

Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours

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Last updated: August 1, 2026 15:31:13 IST

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has scripted box office history in India, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in net collections within just two days of its theatrical release.

The Hollywood blockbuster has earned a total of Rs 109.30 crore nett, making it one of the fastest international films to achieve the milestone in the country.

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According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded the biggest opening day ever for a Hollywood release in India when it debuted on Thursday.

It sustained its momentum on Friday with another strong performance, reflecting robust audience response across urban multiplexes as well as mass-market centres.

The film’s two-day box office collections are: Thursday (Opening Day): Rs 61.00 crore, Friday: Rs 48.30 crore,

Total (2-Day Nett Box Office Collection): Rs 109.30 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
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Driven by strong word-of-mouth and sustained theatrical demand, trade experts project that ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ could collect an estimated Rs 230 crore during its four-day extended weekend, potentially setting a new benchmark for international releases in the Indian market.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He later headlined ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ alongside Robert Downey Jr. and reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, a cameo in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 3:31 PM IST
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Tags: 100 crorebox officeBrand New DayhollywoodindiaSpider-Mantom hollandZendaya

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' smashes records, crosses Rs 100 crore in just two days in India

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