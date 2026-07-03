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Home > Hollywood > Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

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Published: July 3, 2026 09:37:07 IST

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Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

New York [US], July 3 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez turned heads with her sparkling ensemble for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, offering fans a glimpse of her look through selfies shared on her social media handle, according to Page Six.

The 33-year-old styled a black floral lace dress with a stack of statement diamonds, including drop earrings and a matching ring from luxury jewellery label Fernando Jorge.

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Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

Gomez chose the brand’s Flicker earrings, featuring 1.92 carats of pear-cut diamonds, paired with the matching Flicker ring. She rounded off her glam look with a glossy lip shade, reportedly an upcoming launch from her own beauty label Rare Beauty, along with smoky eyeshadow for a soft, sultry finish, according to Page Six.

Gomez, a close friend of Swift’s, was among the 100 guests at the intimate rehearsal dinner, held at the same venue where the couple is set to host a larger celebration on Friday night. It was earlier reported that Gomez is set to serve as a bridesmaid at the wedding, as per the outlet.

She was joined by an array of celebrity guests at the dinner, including Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and Erin Andrews, among others.

The friendship between Gomez and Swift goes back years, with Swift having attended Gomez’s wedding to musician Benny Blanco in September 2025, where she wore a gold Oscar de la Renta gown featuring floral appliques, according to Page Six.

Guests, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones, arrived at the venue, dressed in sequined and jewel-tone outfits for the occasion.

Ahead of the celebrations, a representative for Swift confirmed that the couple had donated 26 million dollars to various charitable organisations, including City Harvest, Food Bank for New York City, New York Cares, Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and several children’s hospitals and food banks across New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kansas City and Rhode Island, among others.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025, nearly two years after publicly confirming their relationship in October 2023. Announcing the engagement on Instagram, the couple had jokingly written that “your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 9:37 AM IST
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Tags: black-floral-lace-dressglossy-lip-shademadison-square-gardenpear-cut-diamondsrehearsal-dinnerselena gomezstatement-diamondsTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

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Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

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Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

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Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner
Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner
Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner
Selena Gomez dazzles in black lace dress, sparkling diamonds for Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner

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