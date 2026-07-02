'Gilmore Girls' leaves Netflix after 12 years, finds new home on this streaming platform

Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Fan favourite dramedy series ‘Gilmore Girls’ is no longer available to watch on Netflix.

As per a Deadline report, the popular series has switched its platform, now streaming on Prime Video from July 1. The change marks a major end of an era after the show’s 12-year run on Netflix.

Having enjoyed a major fanbase among the US audience, ‘Gilmore Girls’ has repeatedly ranked in the Nielsen streaming charts from roughly September to January each year. In September 2025, the show entered the charts with 534M across Hulu and Netflix.

Over the past decade, the show went on to attract a whole new generation of fans with its resurgence on Netflix alone.

Prior to its Hulu deal, ‘Gilmore Girls’ was No 8 in the Nielsen streaming charts for Netflix with 640M views.

An American comedy-drama television series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘Gilmore Girls’ stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore, a mother-daughter pair living in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

The cast also included Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Sean Gunn, Liza Weil and the late Edward Herrmann, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It started in 2000 and ran for seven seasons till 2007. (ANI)

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