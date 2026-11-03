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Home > Hollywood > "Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-loved-watching-michael-sachin-tendulkar-praises-hollywood-film-michael16016020261103231515"> <p class="title">"I loved watching Michael": Sachin Tendulkar praises Hollywood film 'Michael'  </p> <a>

"I loved watching Michael": Sachin Tendulkar praises Hollywood film 'Michael'  

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Last updated: November 3, 2026 23:39:12 IST

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"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Los Angeles [US], November 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has finally opened up about his possible return as Jack Sparrow for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’. 

Speaking during the ‘Ebenezer’ press tour, the Oscar nominee teased that he would put on the pirate costume one more time, adding that he would never turn down a request from friend and franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. 

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“If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the ‘Pirates’ franchise… the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note. I will go to work with Jerry Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, I trust him. We have a deep friendship,” he said, as quoted by Variety. 

Earlier in 2025, Bruckheimer confirmed that he had spoken to Depp about a new ‘Pirates’ film. 

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close,” he said at the time, as per Variety. 

Speaking to Deadline at D23, the film producer shared, “We’re talking with Johnny, we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done.”

Depp first portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the 2003 film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’, directed by Gore Verbinski. He starred alongside Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.

He returned for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’ in 2006 and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ in 2007.

Depp subsequently appeared in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ (2011) and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2017). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2026 11:39 PM IST
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Tags: hollywood-comebackjack-sparrowjerry-bruckheimerJohnny Depppirate-costumepirates-6

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"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

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"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

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"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’
"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’
"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’
"Just to send them off on a better note": Johnny Depp on returning as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

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