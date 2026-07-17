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Home > Hollywood > 'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II

'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/chloe-fineman-exits-saturday-night-live-after-seven-season-tenure-says-i-fell-in-love-with-the-place20260717142543"> <p class="title">Chloe Fineman exits 'Saturday Night Live' after seven-season tenure, says "I fell in love with the place..."</p> <a>

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 15:41:11 IST

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'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Andrew Garfield is set to take on an upcoming historical drama, ‘The Uprising’, stepping in as a rebellious leader against King Richard II.

The trailer for ‘The Uprising’ has been unveiled, showing Garfield in a never-before-seen avatar as Ploughman, the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyrannical rule of King Richard II.

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The trailer opens to show Garfield’s character setting the stage with a powerful dialogue as he says, “I am no soldier. I am no priest. I’m just a farmer. The land is broken. We are forced to work beyond what our souls can take.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by The Uprising (@theuprisingfilm)

As the trailer moves to show the peasants being ordered to pay taxes.

With a growing fury inside him, Garfield’s unleashes violence against them, commencing the rebellion. “It is time to set the world on fire. There will be no peace until we are free,” he says.

“Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival,” states the film’s official logline, as quoted by Variety.

‘The Uprising’ has been set in the aftermath of the Black Plague, when King Richard II imposed brutal taxes on his subjects to fund the Hundred Years’ War.

Besides Garfield, the film also features actors like Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston and Sky Yang in key roles.

Written, directed, and produced by Paul Greengrass, ‘The Uprising’ has been produced by Jason Blum, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, and Lars Sylvest.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 11. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 3:41 PM IST
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Tags: Andrew Garfieldblack-plaguehistorical dramahundred-years-warjamie-bellking-richard-iiploughmanthe-uprising

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'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II

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'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II
'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II
'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II
'The Uprising' trailer: Andrew Garfield leads the fight as rebellious leader against King Richard II

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