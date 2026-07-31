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Home > Hollywood > Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit

Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jason-momoa-transforms-into-blanka-in-new-street-fighter-clip-ahead-of-october-release20260731091604"> <p class="title">Jason Momoa transforms into Blanka in new 'Street Fighter' clip ahead of October release</p> <a>

Jason Momoa transforms into Blanka in new 'Street Fighter' clip ahead of October release

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Last updated: July 31, 2026 10:38:14 IST

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Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit

Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures already have a long-term plan for the future of Spider-Man, including how the iconic superhero will eventually be passed on to another actor, Deadline reported.

Holland, who will reprise the role in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, said discussions about his eventual departure from the character began after the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021.

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Speaking on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Holland said, “There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting.”

He added that helping shape Spider-Man’s future is one of the things he is most passionate about.

“I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure,” he said, as per the outlet.

Holland made his debut as Peter Parker in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to headline ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ alongside Robert Downey Jr., before reprising the role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, a cameo in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Earlier this year, Holland expressed his desire to mentor the next actor to take on the Spider-Man mantle, much like Downey supported him when he entered the MCU.

Holland said in an interview, “For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Deadline reported.

He added, “Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

In another interview, Holland also suggested Adolescence star Owen Cooper as a potential future Spider-Man.

“Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now,” Holland said.

The actor also praised the growing number of Spider-Man stories being told across different formats.

“I think what also’s been so fun over these last few years is that there’s so many different Spider-Man mediums. We have Spider-Noir that came out a few weeks ago, we have my version, we have the stuff that Sony’s been doing, we have the animated movies that Sony makes–which are just the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made, those animated movies. The heart in those movies is out of this world,” he said, Deadline reported.

Holland will next return as the web-slinging superhero in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, marking another chapter in his journey as Peter Parker while laying the groundwork for the franchise’s future. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 10:38 AM IST
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Tags: hollywoodMarvel Studiosmiles-moralesOwen Cooperspider man brand new daysuperherotom holland

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Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit

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Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit

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Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit
Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit
Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit
Tom Holland says there's "a whole plan" for Spider-Man's future after his exit

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