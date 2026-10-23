LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/iifa-2027-varun-dhawan-flags-lack-of-recognition-for-technicians-says-8220this-time-salman-bhai-has-made-sure822120261023002913"> <p class="title">IIFA 2027: Varun Dhawan flags lack of recognition for technicians, says “this time Salman Bhai has made sure..”</p> <a>

IIFA 2027: Varun Dhawan flags lack of recognition for technicians, says “this time Salman Bhai has made sure..”

Written By:
Last updated: October 23, 2026 00:39:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

Los Angeles [US], October 23 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been selected to be bestowed with the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award, Variety reported. 

The award will be given by the American Film Institute at a gala tribute, in a ceremony set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 24, 2027. 

You Might Be Interested In

Considered the highest honour for a career in film, the AFI Life Achievement Award is given to a single honouree every year, recognising talent that has furthered the cinematic arts, demonstrated longevity and been acknowledged by scholars, critics, peers, and audiences. 

Speaking on the same, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy shared, “Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does. What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together.” Kennedy added, “That passion has made him an extraordinary ambassador for American film around the world. It is AFI’s honour to present him with the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award,” as quoted by Variety.

In a career spanning over five decades, Tom Cruise – a renowned actor, producer, and philanthropist has several hit titles to his name, including ‘Top Gun’, ‘Risky Business’, ‘Minority Report’, ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘A Few Good Men’, and the popular ‘Mission: Impossible’ films. 

He will be seen next in the next chapter of ‘Days of Thunder’ alongside Anne Hathaway. 

Cruise also received several accolades in his career, including Best Actor nods for his work on ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’. He recently won a nomination as a producer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which was also nominated for Best Picture. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 12:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afi-life-achievementamerican-film-institutecinematic-artsdolby-theatrehollywood-awardtom cruise

RELATED News

Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

Rick Ross’ son William Roberts III allegedly attacked at gunpoint outside university

LATEST NEWS

Apple launches into foldable market as iPhone Duo sales begin

Oil prices rise as supply concerns linger amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

LeBron James' 76ers rally from 29 down to stun Cavaliers

BRIEF-Turkcell Announces Acquisition Of Real Estate Assets For 16.5 Bln Lira (Excl. VAT)

Serve scallops with leeks over parmesan quinoa

North Korean internet was hit by DDoS cyberattack, network monitoring firm says

GM cancels deal with new US rare-earth magnet plant, documents say

Trump criticises LeBron James for showing 'disrespect' during US national anthem

UPDATE 14-NHL Standings

Ambani's heir Akash steps into the spotlight as India's Jio goes public

Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 
Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 
Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 
Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

QUICK LINKS