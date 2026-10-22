Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/8220it-is-very-relatable8221-neil-nitin-mukesh-kashika-kapoor-on-their-latest-song-8216bewafaa-se821720261022221542"> <p class="title">“It is very relatable”: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kashika Kapoor on their latest song ‘Bewafaa Se’</p> <a>

“It is very relatable”: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kashika Kapoor on their latest song ‘Bewafaa Se’

Written By:
Last updated: October 22, 2026 22:56:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni reunited with his ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez and Jaime Camil on the sets of Rodriguez’s upcoming film ‘House of Guerrero’, which Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, are producing, according to E! News.

Baldoni shared pictures of the reunion on Instagram on October 20, including a black-and-white selfie with Rodriguez and another photograph featuring the duo alongside Camil, with the film’s set in the background.

You Might Be Interested In

The reunion comes as Rodriguez makes her motion picture directorial debut with ‘House of Guerrero’, in which she also stars. The film follows a former boxer attempting to make a comeback and features Rosario Dawson, George Lopez and Becky G.

Baldoni has been supporting Rodriguez throughout the project. In September, he shared a video of himself surprising her on the film’s set, captioning it, “Hey Director @hereisgina. Day 1. God is good.”

The actors have remained close since ‘Jane the Virgin’ concluded in 2019 after five seasons. Rodriguez has previously spoken warmly about Baldoni, describing him as a lifelong friend.

“Justin is a sweet, sweet soul. Man, he’s a sweetie pie,” Rodriguez told People in 2024. “That guy is—that’s my brother forever. Forever and ever.”

The actress, who has stayed in touch with several members of the show’s cast, also said Baldoni was the co-star she remained in contact with the most.

Baldoni has similarly expressed his appreciation for Rodriguez, telling People in 2024, “She really showed up for me. She’s a sweetheart. She’s family forever.”

Baldoni also played a special role in Rodriguez’s personal life, serenading her as she walked down the aisle at her 2019 wedding to Joe LoCicero.

Rodriguez and fellow ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-star Brett Dier have also shown support for Baldoni amid his legal battle with actress Blake Lively, which was settled in May, according to E! News.

Alongside the reunion photographs, Baldoni shared several personal pictures from recent weeks featuring his wife, Emily Baldoni, and their children, Maiya, 11, and Maxwell, 9. The pictures included a visit to ‘Dancing With the Stars’, with Baldoni captioning the post, “Dancing through Maxwell’s 9th birthday.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2026 10:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: black-and-white-selfieblake livelyemily-baldonigina-rodriguezhouse-of-guerreroinstagramjaime-camiljane-the-virginjustin baldonisupport

RELATED News

Emmy-winning 'Picket Fences', 'Alien' star Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award 

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

Rick Ross’ son William Roberts III allegedly attacked at gunpoint outside university

LATEST NEWS

Apple launches into foldable market as iPhone Duo sales begin

Oil prices rise as supply concerns linger amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

LeBron James' 76ers rally from 29 down to stun Cavaliers

BRIEF-Turkcell Announces Acquisition Of Real Estate Assets For 16.5 Bln Lira (Excl. VAT)

Serve scallops with leeks over parmesan quinoa

North Korean internet was hit by DDoS cyberattack, network monitoring firm says

GM cancels deal with new US rare-earth magnet plant, documents say

Trump criticises LeBron James for showing 'disrespect' during US national anthem

UPDATE 14-NHL Standings

Ambani's heir Akash steps into the spotlight as India's Jio goes public

Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil
Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil
Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil
Justin Baldoni reunites with ‘Jane the Virgin’ co-stars Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil

QUICK LINKS