Dr. Vivek Bindra Honours MSME Entrepreneurs at Bharat Export Summit & Awards 2026, Highlights India’s Global Export Growth Potential

New Delhi [India], July 23: Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO of Bada Business Pvt. Ltd., inspired hundreds of MSME entrepreneurs, exporters, and business leaders at the Bharat Export Summit & Awards 2026, where he attended as the Chief Guest for the Award Felicitation Ceremony and delivered a keynote address on “From Local Business to Global Brand.” Through his address, Dr Vivek Bindra urged Indian businesses to embrace exports, innovation, and scalable business models to build globally competitive brands from India.

Organised by MSME Sampark in New Delhi, the summit served as a premier platform for MSME entrepreneurs, exporters, manufacturers, policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders to discuss India’s export ecosystem, global trade opportunities and the future of export-led business growth. The event aimed to encourage Indian MSMEs to expand into international markets, strengthen export competitiveness and contribute to India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing and export powerhouse.

Dr. Vivek Bindra Encourages MSMEs to Build Global Brands

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vivek Bindra emphasized that Indian MSMEs possess the entrepreneurial capability to become global business leaders if they combine innovation with operational excellence and long-term vision. He encouraged entrepreneurs to move beyond competing solely on price and instead focus on quality, leadership, technology adoption, and customer experience to build sustainable global brands.

Speaking about India’s growing export potential, Dr. Vivek Bindra highlighted that exports are no longer just an avenue for increasing revenue but a strategic driver of business scalability, employment generation and national economic growth. He urged entrepreneurs to leverage digital transformation, manufacturing excellence and global market opportunities to create businesses that can compete confidently on the world stage.

“The future belongs to entrepreneurs who think globally while building locally. Indian MSMEs have the capability to create world-class brands, strengthen India’s export ecosystem and become the driving force behind the country’s economic transformation,” said Dr. Vivek Bindra during his keynote address.

Dr. Vivek Bindra Felicitates Outstanding MSME Entrepreneurs

As the Chief Guest, Dr. Vivek Bindra felicitated 30+ outstanding MSME entrepreneurs, exporters and business leaders for their exemplary contributions to exports, manufacturing, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Among the distinguished awardees were:

CA Neha Gupta , honoured with the Excellence in Taxation & Compliance Award .

, honoured with the . Parahit Technologies , recognised with the Excellence in AI-Driven Communication Platform Award .

, recognised with the . Rice Masters Global Ltd., which received the Excellence in Rice Exports to Africa Award.

The awards celebrated organisations and entrepreneurs that are driving innovation, expanding India’s export footprint and strengthening the country’s position in global trade.

Industry Leaders and Global Trade Experts Share Insights

The summit also featured engaging discussions on export promotion, international market access, trade finance, policy reforms and business scalability.

Distinguished dignitaries who addressed the gathering included:

Dr. CS Adv. Mamta Binani , Chairperson, MSME Sampark and India’s First Registered Insolvency Professional

, Chairperson, MSME Sampark and India’s First Registered Insolvency Professional Shri Pradeep Gandhi , Former Member of Parliament and Secretary General, Indian Parliamentary Forum

, Former Member of Parliament and Secretary General, Indian Parliamentary Forum Shri Subhash Yaduvansh , Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Uttar Pradesh

, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Uttar Pradesh Rajneesh Goenka , Chairman, MSME Development Forum

, Chairman, MSME Development Forum Dr. Ajay Sharma , Vice President, IREF (Basmati Division)

, Vice President, IREF (Basmati Division) Ashish Jain , Deputy Director General, FIEO

, Deputy Director General, FIEO Addirisak Seid Nur , Commercial Attaché at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia

, Commercial Attaché at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia Abbas Abdullahi, Minister Counsellor at the High Commission of Nigeria

MSME Sampark Reaffirms Commitment to India’s Export Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Kumar, Founder, MSME Sampark, said:

“The Bharat Export Summit & Awards has been envisioned as a platform to empower MSMEs by bringing together entrepreneurs, exporters, policymakers and industry leaders under one roof. Our objective is to help Indian businesses unlock global opportunities, strengthen export capabilities and accelerate India’s journey towards becoming a global trade powerhouse. I congratulate all the award recipients for their remarkable achievements and extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Vivek Bindra, our distinguished speakers, guests of honour, partners and delegates for making this summit a grand success. We are confident that the ideas shared during the summit will inspire thousands of entrepreneurs to build globally competitive businesses from India.”

Dr. Vivek Bindra’s Message Resonates with India’s Export Aspirations

One of the defining highlights of the Bharat Export Summit & Awards 2026 was Dr. Vivek Bindra’s inspiring keynote, which resonated strongly with entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses beyond domestic markets. His vision for export-led growth, business scalability and globally competitive Indian enterprises reinforced the critical role that MSMEs will play in shaping India’s economic future.

The summit concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening India’s export ecosystem, recognising entrepreneurial excellence and empowering businesses to compete globally. Dr. Vivek Bindra’s participation added significant value to the event, inspiring entrepreneurs to transform local enterprises into globally respected brands and reinforcing his continued commitment to building a stronger and more competitive MSME ecosystem.

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