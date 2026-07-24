Bollywood Producer Sajid Qureshi’s Bazzzooka Crosses 50 Million Followers, Completes Two Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Bollywood producer Sajid Qureshi, the man behind films like Nanu Ki Jaanu, FryDay, Bad Boy, and Incar, is proving that his vision extends far beyond the big screen. As his rapidly growing digital entertainment venture Bazzzooka completed two successful years, Qureshi celebrated the milestone with his entire team after the platform’s combined social media presence crossed an impressive 50 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and other digital platforms. The celebration was not merely an anniversary event but a reflection of how a film producer has successfully transformed himself into one of the emerging entrepreneurs shaping India’s digital entertainment landscape.

Speaking to the media during the celebrations, Sajid Qureshi said the success of Bazzzooka belongs to every member of the team that has worked tirelessly over the past two years to build a credible and engaging entertainment platform. He emphasized that while cinema introduced him to audiences, digital media has allowed him to connect with millions of viewers every single day through fresh, original, and audience-driven content.

Sajid Qureshi began his filmmaking journey with the launch of Inbox Pictures in 2016, aiming to produce commercially appealing films across multiple genres. Over the years, he established himself as a producer who believed in entertaining audiences with stories that blended mass appeal and strong performances. His productions include the horror-comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu starring Abhay Deol, the family entertainer FryDay featuring Govinda and Varun Sharma, followed by Bad Boy and Incar. Each project reflected his willingness to experiment with different genres while maintaining a strong commercial outlook. Continuing his cinematic journey, Qureshi is now preparing for another major film featuring actor Ayush Sharma, further strengthening his position as an active Bollywood producer.

Beyond film production, Sajid Qureshi steadily expanded his footprint across the entertainment business through T3 Streaming Private Limited, which has been involved in film sales, distribution, marketing, and strategic collaborations across Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Years of working closely with producers, studios, distributors, and digital platforms gave him a comprehensive understanding of how the entertainment industry was evolving. Realizing that audiences were increasingly consuming entertainment through smartphones and social media, he envisioned a platform that could deliver authentic entertainment content directly to millions of viewers.

That vision became Bazzzooka, launched in 2024 as a modern digital entertainment network dedicated to Bollywood, television, OTT, celebrity culture, lifestyle, fashion, fitness, film promotions, and exclusive entertainment coverage. Instead of operating as a conventional entertainment portal, Bazzzooka developed multiple specialized verticals including Bazzzooka, Buzzzooka Spotlight, Buzzzooka Reviews, Buzzzooka Prime, and Buzzzooka Scrolls, enabling the company to cater to different audience interests while maintaining a consistent editorial identity. Within just two years, the platform has grown into one of India’s fastest-rising entertainment brands, with millions of followers engaging daily through videos, celebrity interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, paparazzi coverage, movie promotions, reviews, and real-time industry updates.

One of Bazzzooka’s biggest strengths lies in Sajid Qureshi’s long-standing relationships within the film fraternity. His experience as a producer provides the platform with direct access to celebrities, filmmakers, production houses, and major entertainment events, allowing audiences to experience exclusive content that goes beyond routine entertainment reporting. This combination of industry access, original storytelling, and digital-first content has played a significant role in Bazzzooka’s rapid growth and credibility among entertainment audiences.

As Bazzzooka celebrated crossing the remarkable milestone of 50 million followers, the event also symbolized the company’s evolution from an ambitious startup into a recognized digital media brand. The platform continues investing in original productions, experienced editorial teams, and innovative content formats designed specifically for today’s digital audiences. Under Sajid Qureshi’s leadership, the company aims to further strengthen its presence across entertainment journalism, original programming, celebrity-driven content, and global digital expansion while continuing to build meaningful relationships with audiences.

Sharing his long-term vision, Sajid Qureshi said, “We are not just building another entertainment platform; we are creating a structured, original, and audience-centric media ecosystem that will redefine digital storytelling in India and beyond. Our goal is to move from rapid growth to industry leadership by focusing on quality, innovation, and meaningful connections that endure far beyond viral moments.”

From producing successful Bollywood films like Nanu Ki Jaanu and FryDay to building a digital entertainment network with over 50 million followers, Sajid Qureshi’s journey reflects the changing face of India’s entertainment industry. At a time when cinema, OTT platforms, and social media are becoming increasingly interconnected, his ability to successfully bridge traditional filmmaking with modern digital media positions him among a new generation of entertainment entrepreneurs shaping the future of Indian content on a global stage.