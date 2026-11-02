Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

Written By:
Last updated: November 2, 2026 22:55:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 2: Taking another meaningful step towards women’s empowerment and financial independence, Artemis Health Sciences Foundation successfully concluded the first six-month cycle of its Her Voice Skill Development Programme on Tailoring and Stitching, launched in October 2025 in Gurugram. A total of 24 women completed the training programme, marking an important milestone in their journey towards acquiring practical skills, building confidence and exploring opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to supporting women at the grassroots level by creating opportunities for vocational learning, financial literacy and personal development.

You Might Be Interested In

Ms. Shalini Kanwar Chand, Director, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., President, Artemis Health Sciences Foundation, and CSR Chairperson, has been closely associated with the programme and its progress. She believes that alongside accessible healthcare, women must have access to skill development, financial awareness and confidence-building opportunities to achieve social, economic and emotional well-being.

Emphasising the importance of patience and consistency in bringing about meaningful change, Ms. Shalini says, “Change takes time, and we must remain patient to see meaningful transformation.”

Throughout the six-month training period, she has taken a keen interest in the participants’ learning journeys and development. The completion of the programme and the final examinations have been particularly significant milestones, representing not just the successful acquisition of skills but also the dedication, perseverance and progress of each participant.

The training programme concluded with a comprehensive final assessment comprising a written examination, a practical examination and a viva. While the written examination evaluated theoretical understanding, the practical assessment focused on stitching skills, and the viva provided participants an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the craft.

For many participants, the programme has been much more than vocational training. It has provided an opportunity to overcome barriers to education, learn a practical skill and explore possibilities for earning an independent income. By creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment, Her Voice encourages women to express themselves freely, recognise their abilities and gradually develop confidence in their potential.

With 24 women successfully completing the first training cycle, the initiative marks an encouraging beginning. The skills acquired through the programme can help participants explore employment opportunities, undertake home-based stitching assignments or establish small self-employment ventures, enabling them to move towards greater financial independence.

At its core, Her Voice believes that empowerment extends beyond teaching a vocational skill. It is about understanding individual circumstances, providing the right support and creating opportunities that enable women to shape their own futures. As the participants move forward, the programme aims to ensure that their learning becomes a stepping stone towards confidence, self-reliance and lasting positive change.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 2, 2026 10:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Delivers 2X Growth: H1 FY27 Revenue Up 114%, PAT Up 127%, Exports Nearly Triple

Healing Bones Clinic Introduces Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System for Advanced Joint Replacement Care in Pune

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business-Backed Branded Factory Makes a Big Retail Move with 1.10 Lakh Sq. Ft. Store Launch in Bhilwara Under Its Idea to IPO Journey

Free Lunch Jokes Go Viral as 60,000 Workers Weigh Exit Offers Amid Microsoft AI Layoffs

LATEST NEWS

Meta eyes at least $20 billion from potential bond offerings, Bloomberg News reports

"This is the greatest experience of my life"": NYC Marathon men's champion Andreas Almgren

Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,433, state health department says

Snap settles with two teens during trial testing claims social media caused depression, eating disorders

Snap settles with two teens during trial testing claims social media caused depression, eating disorders

"This is the greatest experience of my life"": NYC Marathon men's champion Andreas Almgren

BRIEF-Italian Sea Group Says Board Resolves To File Petition For Preventive Composition Agreement Under Indirect Business Continuity

Factbox-How Marvell and Lumentum stack up in AI's optical race

Factbox-How Marvell and Lumentum stack up in AI's optical race

Jodar storms to opening victory at Paris Masters

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme
Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme
Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme
Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

QUICK LINKS