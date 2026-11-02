Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 2: Taking another meaningful step towards women’s empowerment and financial independence, Artemis Health Sciences Foundation successfully concluded the first six-month cycle of its Her Voice Skill Development Programme on Tailoring and Stitching, launched in October 2025 in Gurugram. A total of 24 women completed the training programme, marking an important milestone in their journey towards acquiring practical skills, building confidence and exploring opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to supporting women at the grassroots level by creating opportunities for vocational learning, financial literacy and personal development.

Ms. Shalini Kanwar Chand, Director, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., President, Artemis Health Sciences Foundation, and CSR Chairperson, has been closely associated with the programme and its progress. She believes that alongside accessible healthcare, women must have access to skill development, financial awareness and confidence-building opportunities to achieve social, economic and emotional well-being.

Emphasising the importance of patience and consistency in bringing about meaningful change, Ms. Shalini says, “Change takes time, and we must remain patient to see meaningful transformation.”

Throughout the six-month training period, she has taken a keen interest in the participants’ learning journeys and development. The completion of the programme and the final examinations have been particularly significant milestones, representing not just the successful acquisition of skills but also the dedication, perseverance and progress of each participant.

The training programme concluded with a comprehensive final assessment comprising a written examination, a practical examination and a viva. While the written examination evaluated theoretical understanding, the practical assessment focused on stitching skills, and the viva provided participants an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the craft.

For many participants, the programme has been much more than vocational training. It has provided an opportunity to overcome barriers to education, learn a practical skill and explore possibilities for earning an independent income. By creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment, Her Voice encourages women to express themselves freely, recognise their abilities and gradually develop confidence in their potential.

With 24 women successfully completing the first training cycle, the initiative marks an encouraging beginning. The skills acquired through the programme can help participants explore employment opportunities, undertake home-based stitching assignments or establish small self-employment ventures, enabling them to move towards greater financial independence.

At its core, Her Voice believes that empowerment extends beyond teaching a vocational skill. It is about understanding individual circumstances, providing the right support and creating opportunities that enable women to shape their own futures. As the participants move forward, the programme aims to ensure that their learning becomes a stepping stone towards confidence, self-reliance and lasting positive change.

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