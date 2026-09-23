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Home > NX News > Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals

Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals

Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals

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Last updated: September 23, 2026 14:50:11 IST

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Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals

New Delhi [India], September 23: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has informed the BSE that its Technical Committee has approved the final clinical trial stage for its AI-powered, radiation-free wearable breast cancer screening device, with trials planned across the USA, Great Britain and Europe. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The device, developed in collaboration with the Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (C-MET), uses thermal sensors and AI-based temperature mapping to identify abnormalities without radiation. According to the company, clinical trials in India have been completed, with Phase 2 trials targeting cell-level detection accuracy of 98% set to begin from January 2027 across India, the USA, Europe and Great Britain.

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Lord’s Mark holds exclusive commercialisation rights for the technology. The company said it is targeting completion of final trials and key regulatory milestones before March 2027, with commercial launch envisaged by April 2027 — both subject to clinical outcomes and regulatory approvals. Regulatory evaluation in India is ongoing, with CDSCO approval in process; the company said it is also pursuing conformity requirements in Europe and FDA pathways in the US.

Separately, the company noted it has made representations to relevant authorities seeking the technology’s inclusion in national breast cancer screening programmes, and to IRDAI for possible insurance coverage consideration.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals

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Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals
Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals
Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals
Lord’s Mark Industries Moves Wearable Breast Cancer Screening Device Toward Final Trials and Regulatory Approvals

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