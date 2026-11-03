Three Years in TIME Magazine: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay’s Mission to Make India a Global Innovation Hub

New Delhi [India], November 3: In a world where entrepreneurial success is often measured by the scale of businesses built, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited (LMIL), is pursuing a larger ambition: creating technologies in India that the world can depend on.

Marking a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey, Upadhyay has featured in TIME Magazine for the third consecutive year, with appearances in its 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions.

TIME Magazine highlights Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay as an emerging name on the radar of international investors and global fund houses, with his entrepreneurial journey and long-term growth potential drawing increasing attention.

For Upadhyay, the recognition is not merely a personal distinction; it reflects a journey shaped by an enduring fascination with technology, an instinct to identify emerging opportunities and the conviction that India must move beyond being a consumer of global innovations to becoming a creator and exporter of them.

His approach to entrepreneurship is driven by an unusual combination of curiosity, enthusiasm and the willingness to take calculated bets on technologies that can solve real-world challenges.

Over the years, this philosophy has transformed Lord’s Mark Industries into an increasingly innovation-led enterprise, with healthcare and advanced manufacturing at the centre of its growth ambitions. Its expanding portfolio reflects a belief that India’s future will be shaped by indigenous research, technological capabilities and manufacturing excellence.

Turning ambitious ideas into tangible innovation

Among the company’s most significant initiatives is its AI-powered, integrated haemodialysis ecosystem, developed through Renalyx Healthcare Systems. Combining an indigenous dialysis machine with artificial intelligence, connected technology and intelligent patient monitoring, the initiative aims to make renal care smarter, more accessible and efficient.

Its MHRA registration for the dialysis system marks an important step towards international markets. The company has also secured MHRA registration for its in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio, strengthening its access to the United Kingdom and allied markets.

Its Biomescan Analytics Platform, which analyses the gut microbiome through whole-metagenome sequencing, has secured a manufacturing licence for Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), an important regulatory milestone for India’s digital health ecosystem.

In preventive healthcare, Lord’s Mark is advancing an AI-powered, radiation-free breast cancer screening wearable developed in collaboration with the Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (C-MET). The technology has progressed towards final clinical trials across India, the USA and Europe, with the ambition of enabling earlier and more accessible screening, subject to clinical validation and regulatory approvals.

Taking Indian innovation to the global stage

Upadhyay’s ambitions extend well beyond healthcare. Through Brahmastra, Lord’s Mark is advancing indigenous defence innovation, demonstrating its interest in developing technology-led capabilities in a strategically important sector.

The company’s international expansion has gathered momentum, with a strategic partnership with ARKALL Holdings to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across 28 Caribbean countries.

Its manufacturing ambitions are equally significant. Lord’s Mark has expanded its Silvassa surgical manufacturing operations, while securing US FDA registration for more than 200 surgical and hygiene products, positioning its products for international markets.

Its expanding IVD manufacturing infrastructure further reinforces its commitment to building India’s domestic healthcare manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond MedTech, the company’s work across solar lighting, smart infrastructure and green hydrogen reflects a broader entrepreneurial vision spanning technology, sustainability and national development.

A vision bigger than business

What distinguishes Upadhyay is not simply the diversity of sectors he is entering, but the enthusiasm with which he embraces new possibilities. His passion for technology is rooted in a belief that innovation must ultimately improve lives, create opportunities and strengthen India’s global standing.

His larger aspiration is to see India emerge as a globally recognised manufacturing and technology powerhouse, capable of designing, developing and exporting solutions for the world’s most demanding markets.

For him, the journey is far from complete. The three consecutive TIME appearances are milestones along the way, while the real ambition remains building a legacy of Indian innovation that resonates across the world.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)