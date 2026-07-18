'Preparations are going quite well,' says Ashi Chouksey as rifle shooter targets another golden chapter in Hangzhou

By Jagdish Yadav

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Three years after announcing herself on the continental stage with a memorable three-medal haul at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, India’s rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey returns to the same Chinese city carrying India’s medal hopes once again, this time at the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), with an eye on building momentum for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year.

The Indian rifle and pistol team departed for Hangzhou on Friday night for the ISSF World Cup 2026, where Chouksey will compete in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. Having won two silver medals and an individual bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in the same city, the 24-year-old will be one of India’s biggest medal prospects as she looks to replicate or better that performance.

Speaking during the Media Day organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) before the team’s departure, Chouksey said preparations for the busy international season had been progressing well.

“Preparations are going quite well, and in the previous Asian Games held in 2023, I was the first one to win three medals in it. So I think everyone has a lot of expectations that many medals will come this time too. For the Asian Games, I am consistently practising and trying to improve every aspect of my shooting, my mental health, my physicality, everything. So it’s going quite well,” she told ANI.

After using Hangzhou as the launchpad for one of the finest performances by an Indian shooter at the 2023 Asian Games, Chouksey now sees the ISSF World Cup as another important opportunity before the Indian contingent heads to Aichi-Nagoya for the 20th Asian Games later this year.

Apart from refining her technique on the range, Chouksey revealed that yoga has become a key part of her training routine, helping her improve concentration and breathing control — an essential aspect of precision shooting.

“For the vision, I think I have been doing yoga for the last few months. I think it is really helping me with shooting. I started it around eight months ago, and I am doing it continuously. So I think breathing keeps me very focused in shooting. I think it is very important because for every shot, breathing is very important. So I am doing yoga and physical training, like our gym training,” she said.

The shooter also acknowledged the role of India’s support staff in ensuring athletes remain physically prepared throughout a packed competition calendar.

“I think my physical trainers are working hard on me so that I can be in good shape for the Asian Games and every upcoming competition. Thanks to the federation for providing us with the best trainers, best nutritionists, and everyone who is working hard on every athlete who is going and us,” she said.

“They are also taking care of our recovery, which is very important because when there are so many competitions in a year, your recovery matters a lot. So I think they are keeping track of everything and they are doing really well,” Chouksey concluded.

With confidence from her memorable Hangzhou campaign still fresh, Chouksey returns to familiar surroundings, hoping to once again stand on the podium. A strong showing at the ISSF World Cup would not only reinforce her status as one of India’s premier rifle shooters but also provide the ideal springboard for another medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games in Japan.

India’s Rifle & Pistol Team

* Men: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Shahu Tushar Mane, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Kamaljeet, Anish, Omkar Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat.

* Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Sakshi Sunil Padekar, Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod, Tilottama Sen, Suruchi, Sainyam, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat.

India’s Trap Team

* Men: Udaiveer Singh Jaijee, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Vivaan Kapoor.

* Women: Pragati Dubey, Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari. (ANI)

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