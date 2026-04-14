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Home > Sports > Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona winner prediction, preview, key analysis, tactical battle and chances explained for today’s UEFA Champions League clash in simple terms.

The match is expected to be a tight contest with a major impact on the Champions League campaign. (Photo: Social Media)
The match is expected to be a tight contest with a major impact on the Champions League campaign. (Photo: Social Media)

Published By: Neerja Mishra
Published: April 14, 2026 19:34:11 IST

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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other in a high-voltage UEFA Champions League clash scheduled for 14 April at 21:00 CET. The match will be played at a packed stadium with millions of fans watching worldwide. Both Spanish giants bring top-class squads, tactical strength, and intense rivalry into this knockout encounter.

Barcelona rely on attacking dominance, while Atletico Madrid focuses on defensive structure and counter-attacks. The match is expected to be a tight contest with a major impact on the Champions League campaign.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in India

  • Date: 15 April
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST
  • Pre-match starts about 30–45 minutes before kickoff

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Kingdom

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 8:00 PM BST
  • Prime-time European football broadcast

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Germany

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 9:00 PM CEST
  • Strong Champions League viewership

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Spain

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 9:00 PM CEST
  • Massive domestic rivalry audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Italy

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 9:00 PM CEST
  • High UCL viewership across Italy

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in France

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 9:00 PM CEST
  • Strong Champions League audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United States

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:oo PM PT
  • Afternoon live coverage in the US

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Brazil

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 4:00 PM BRT
  • Strong Latin American audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Canada

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT
  • Same Timing as US

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Australia

  • Date: 15 April
  • Time: 5:00 AM AEST
  • Early morning kickoff

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Japan

  • Date: 15 April
  • Time: 4:00 AM JST
  • Early morning digital viewing

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Indonesia

  • Date: 15 April
  • Time: 0:00 WIB
  • Strong mobile streaming audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Malaysia

  • Date: 15 April
  • Time: 1:00 AM MYT
  • Late-night broadcast

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Singapore

  • Date: 15 April
  • Time: 1:00 PM SGT
  • Streaming-focused audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Thailand

  • Date: 15 April
  • Time: 0:00 AM ICT
  • Midnight kickoff

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Saudi Arabia

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 10:00 PM AST
  • Prime-time football slot

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 11:00 PM GST
  • Strong expat football audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Qatar

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 11:00 PM AST
  • Regional Champions League hub

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kuwait

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 10:00 PM AST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Bahrain

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 10:00 PM AST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Oman

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 11:00 PM GST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Jordan

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 9:00 PM EET

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Lebanon

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 9:00 PM EET

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in South Africa

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 10:00 PM SAST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Nigeria

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 8:00 PM WAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Ghana

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 7:00 PM GMT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kenya

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Tanzania

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Uganda

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Zambia

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 9:00 PM CAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Mauritius

  • Date: 14 April
  • Time: 11:00 PM MUT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in India

  • Live Streaming OTT: Sony LIV
  • Live Streaming Website: sonyliv.com
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1/2/3)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Kingdom

  • Live Streaming OTT: discovery+
  • Live Streaming Website: discoveryplus.com
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports 1

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Germany

  • Live Streaming OTT: DAZN
  • Live Streaming Website: dazn.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video/ DAZN TV feed

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Spain

  • Live Streaming OTT: Movistar Plus+ App
  • Live Streaming Website: movistarplus.es 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Movistar Liga de Campeones

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Italy

  • Live Streaming OTT: NOW TV
  • Live Streaming Website: nowtv.it 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sky Sport Italia

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in France

  • Live Streaming OTT: myCanal
  • Live Streaming Website: canalplus.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Canal+

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United States

  • Live Streaming OTT: Paramount +
  • Live Streaming Website: paramountplus.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Brazil

  • Live Streaming OTT: Max (HBO Max)
  • Live Streaming Website: max.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports Brazil

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Canada

  • Live Streaming OTT: DAZN Canada
  • Live Streaming Website: dazn.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN TV feed

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Australia

  • Live Streaming OTT: Stan Sport
  • Live Streaming Website: stan.com.au/sport 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Stan Sport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Japan

  • Live Streaming OTT: WOWOW On Demand
  • Live Streaming Website: wowow.co.jp 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: WOWOW

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Indonesia

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN Sports Connect
  • Live Streaming Website: beinsports.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Indonesia

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Malaysia

  • Live Streaming OTT: Astro GO
  • Live Streaming Website: Astro.com.my 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Astro SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Singapore

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIn CONNECT
  • Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Thailand

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
  • Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Thailand

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Saudi Arabia

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIn CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports MENA

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Qatar

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Qatar

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kuwait

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Bahrain

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Oman

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Jordan

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Lebanon

  • Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT 
  • Live Streaming Website: bein.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in South Africa

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream 
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Nigeria

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream 
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Ghana

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream 
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kenya

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream 
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Tanzania

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream 
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Uganda

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream 
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Zambia

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream 
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Mauritius

  • Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
  • Live Streaming Website: supersport.com 
  • Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona share one of the most competitive rivalries in European football, with hundreds of matches played across La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA competitions. Historically, Barcelona have dominated the fixture overall, but Atlético Madrid has improved significantly in recent years, especially under Diego Simeone’s defensive system.

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Across all competitions, Barcelona hold the advantage in wins, scoring more goals in head-to-head encounters over the years. However, Atlético have produced key victories in knockout matches, including important Champions League and domestic cup clashes.

All-time head-to-head (approx.)

  • Barcelona wins: 110+
  • Atletico Madrid wins: 70–80
  • Draws: 50+

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Score Prediction

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is expected to be one of the most tightly contested matches of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage. According to recent match analysis and expert predictions, Atlético Madrid enters the game with a strong advantage after winning the first leg 2-0, while Barcelona will be forced to attack aggressively to stay alive in the competition.

Barcelona are expected to dominate possession and push high from the start, relying on their attacking players to break Atlético’s compact defensive setup. However, Diego Simeone’s side has been extremely strong at home and has shown the ability to control big knockout games with defensive discipline and counter-attacking efficiency.

Predicted Scorelines:

  • Atletico Madrid 1–1 Barcelona (most likely)
  • Alternate: Atletico Madrid 1–2 Barcelona (if Barça attack clicks early)
  • Shock scenario: Atletico Madrid 2–1 Barcelona (home control in final minutes)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Today Match: Winner Prediction

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona is expected to be a very tight UEFA Champions League knockout clash, with both teams entering the match under high pressure. Atlético Madrid holds a slight advantage due to their strong defensive structure and ability to control big European nights at home. Barcelona, on the other hand, rely on their attacking possession game and will push hard to dominate the tempo from the start.

Atletico Madrid’s biggest strength is their compact defensive setup and quick counter-attacks, which often trouble Barcelona in high-pressure games. At home, they tend to perform more aggressively and manage game situations very well in knockout fixtures.

Winner Prediction:

  • Slight favourite: Atlético Madrid (on aggregate advantage & home control)
  • Match result possibility: Draw or a narrow Barcelona win
  • Qualification edge: Atlético Madrid
First published on: Apr 14, 2026 7:34 PM IST
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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

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