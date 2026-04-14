Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other in a high-voltage UEFA Champions League clash scheduled for 14 April at 21:00 CET. The match will be played at a packed stadium with millions of fans watching worldwide. Both Spanish giants bring top-class squads, tactical strength, and intense rivalry into this knockout encounter.

Barcelona rely on attacking dominance, while Atletico Madrid focuses on defensive structure and counter-attacks. The match is expected to be a tight contest with a major impact on the Champions League campaign.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in India

Date: 15 April

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Pre-match starts about 30–45 minutes before kickoff

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Kingdom

Date: 14 April

Time: 8:00 PM BST

Prime-time European football broadcast

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Germany

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CEST

Strong Champions League viewership

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Spain

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CEST

Massive domestic rivalry audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Italy

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CEST

High UCL viewership across Italy

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in France

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CEST

Strong Champions League audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United States

Date: 14 April

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:oo PM PT

Afternoon live coverage in the US

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Brazil

Date: 14 April

Time: 4:00 PM BRT

Strong Latin American audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Canada

Date: 14 April

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Same Timing as US

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Australia

Date: 15 April

Time: 5:00 AM AEST

Early morning kickoff

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Japan

Date: 15 April

Time: 4:00 AM JST

Early morning digital viewing

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Indonesia

Date: 15 April

Time: 0:00 WIB

Strong mobile streaming audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Malaysia

Date: 15 April

Time: 1:00 AM MYT

Late-night broadcast

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Singapore

Date: 15 April

Time: 1:00 PM SGT

Streaming-focused audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Thailand

Date: 15 April

Time: 0:00 AM ICT

Midnight kickoff

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Saudi Arabia

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM AST

Prime-time football slot

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM GST

Strong expat football audience

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Qatar

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM AST

Regional Champions League hub

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kuwait

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM AST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Bahrain

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM AST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Oman

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM GST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Jordan

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM EET

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Lebanon

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM EET

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in South Africa

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM SAST

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Nigeria

Date: 14 April

Time: 8:00 PM WAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Ghana

Date: 14 April

Time: 7:00 PM GMT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kenya

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Tanzania

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Uganda

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Zambia

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CAT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Mauritius

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM MUT

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in India

Live Streaming OTT: Sony LIV

Live Streaming Website: sonyliv.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1/2/3)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Kingdom

Live Streaming OTT: discovery+

Live Streaming Website: discoveryplus.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports 1

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Germany

Live Streaming OTT: DAZN

Live Streaming Website: dazn.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video/ DAZN TV feed

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Spain

Live Streaming OTT: Movistar Plus+ App

Live Streaming Website: movistarplus.es

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Movistar Liga de Campeones

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Italy

Live Streaming OTT: NOW TV

Live Streaming Website: nowtv.it

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sky Sport Italia

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in France

Live Streaming OTT: myCanal

Live Streaming Website: canalplus.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Canal+

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United States

Live Streaming OTT: Paramount +

Live Streaming Website: paramountplus.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Brazil

Live Streaming OTT: Max (HBO Max)

Live Streaming Website: max.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports Brazil

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Canada

Live Streaming OTT: DAZN Canada

Live Streaming Website: dazn.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN TV feed

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Australia

Live Streaming OTT: Stan Sport

Live Streaming Website: stan.com.au/sport

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Stan Sport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Japan

Live Streaming OTT: WOWOW On Demand

Live Streaming Website: wowow.co.jp

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: WOWOW

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Indonesia

Live Streaming OTT: beIN Sports Connect

Live Streaming Website: beinsports.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Indonesia

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Malaysia

Live Streaming OTT: Astro GO

Live Streaming Website: Astro.com.my

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Astro SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Singapore

Live Streaming OTT: beIn CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Thailand

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Thailand

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Saudi Arabia

Live Streaming OTT: beIn CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports MENA

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Qatar

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Qatar

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kuwait

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Bahrain

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Oman

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Jordan

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Lebanon

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in South Africa

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Nigeria

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Ghana

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kenya

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Tanzania

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Uganda

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Zambia

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Mauritius

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona share one of the most competitive rivalries in European football, with hundreds of matches played across La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA competitions. Historically, Barcelona have dominated the fixture overall, but Atlético Madrid has improved significantly in recent years, especially under Diego Simeone’s defensive system.

Across all competitions, Barcelona hold the advantage in wins, scoring more goals in head-to-head encounters over the years. However, Atlético have produced key victories in knockout matches, including important Champions League and domestic cup clashes.

All-time head-to-head (approx.)

Barcelona wins: 110+

Atletico Madrid wins: 70–80

Draws: 50+

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Score Prediction

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is expected to be one of the most tightly contested matches of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage. According to recent match analysis and expert predictions, Atlético Madrid enters the game with a strong advantage after winning the first leg 2-0, while Barcelona will be forced to attack aggressively to stay alive in the competition.

Barcelona are expected to dominate possession and push high from the start, relying on their attacking players to break Atlético’s compact defensive setup. However, Diego Simeone’s side has been extremely strong at home and has shown the ability to control big knockout games with defensive discipline and counter-attacking efficiency.

Predicted Scorelines:

Atletico Madrid 1–1 Barcelona (most likely)

Alternate: Atletico Madrid 1–2 Barcelona (if Barça attack clicks early)

Shock scenario: Atletico Madrid 2–1 Barcelona (home control in final minutes)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Today Match: Winner Prediction

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona is expected to be a very tight UEFA Champions League knockout clash, with both teams entering the match under high pressure. Atlético Madrid holds a slight advantage due to their strong defensive structure and ability to control big European nights at home. Barcelona, on the other hand, rely on their attacking possession game and will push hard to dominate the tempo from the start.

Atletico Madrid’s biggest strength is their compact defensive setup and quick counter-attacks, which often trouble Barcelona in high-pressure games. At home, they tend to perform more aggressively and manage game situations very well in knockout fixtures.

Winner Prediction: