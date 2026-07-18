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Home > Hollywood > Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'

Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/lokesh-kanagaraj-wamiqa-gabbi-starrer-dc-release-date-postponed-to-avoid-clash-with-jana-nayagan20260717232835"> <p class="title">Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer 'DC' release date postponed to avoid clash with Jana Nayagan</p> <a>

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer 'DC' release date postponed to avoid clash with Jana Nayagan

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 01:41:14 IST

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Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'

Los Angele [US], July 17 (ANI): Actors Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne are set to star in filmmaker Mary Bronstein’s upcoming feature ‘Nasty’, a sports drama written by Isabella Jarosz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film marks a reunion between Bronstein and Byrne following their collaboration on “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Nasty’ follows a young athlete fighting for a place on the Olympic gymnastics team who must overcome her toughest opponent — her coach.

The screenplay, penned by Isabella Jarosz, was featured on the 2024 Black List, an annual survey highlighting the industry’s most-liked unproduced screenplays.

Production company LuckyChap is backing the project alongside Jenna Ortega, who is also attached as a producer. Filming is scheduled to begin this fall.

‘Nasty’ is the latest project from Clockwork, Warner Bros.’ newly launched specialty label founded by former Neon executives Christian Parkes, Jason Wald and Spencer Collantes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The label has also lined up filmmaker Sean Baker’s post-“Anora” feature “Ti Amo!” and recently signed producer Chris Ferguson and his studio Oddfellows to a first-look production deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 1:41 AM IST
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Tags: athlete-coach-conflictblack-list-screenplayisabella-jaroszJenna Ortegamary-bronsteinnasty-filmolympic-gymnasticsrose-byrne

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Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'

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Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'
Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'
Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'
Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'

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