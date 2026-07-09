LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals

Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals

Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals

Written By:
Published: July 9, 2026 19:57:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals

VIDEO SHOWS: SCENES FROM CASABLANCA / PEOPLE SELLING AND BUYING MOROCCO'S FLAGS AND TEAM JERSEYS TEMPLATE ONLY. FULL SCRIPT TO FOLLOW.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 9, 2026 7:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

'We're in the semis!' France supporters celebrate 2-0 victory over Morocco

FIFA World Cup 2026: France seal SFs berth after Mbappe, Dembele strikes; Ends Morocco's impressive WC run

Belgium train in California ahead of quarter-final showdown against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash

England frustrated by Quansah's two-game ban ahead of Norway quarter-final, says Saka

LATEST NEWS

Trump-Netanyahu discuss "American moves in the Gulf" following fresh US' strikes in Iran

Netflix sets September 3 premiere for 'The Gentlemen' season 2, unveils first teaser

Shri Shanidham Trust to Organise Grand Gau Mahakumbh on 30th Daati Kanya Bhuran Sankarshan Divas

UPDATE 4-OpenAI unveils long-awaited "super app" as rivalry with Anthropic intensifies 

FuboTV names Disney's Bowen CEO, removes veteran Gandler

SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in US offering after pricing ADRs at $149

SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in US offering after pricing ADRs at $149

European Parliament adopts resolution, slams cases of "forced" conversions, child marriages in Pakistan

David Attenborough creates record as oldest nominee in Primetime Emmy history

Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals
Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals
Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals
Casablanca gears up for France v Morocco World Cup quarter-finals

QUICK LINKS