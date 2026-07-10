Shri Shanidham Trust to Organise Grand Gau Mahakumbh on 30th Daati Kanya Bhuran Sankarshan Divas

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 9: Shri Shanidham Trust will organise a grand Gau Mahakumbh and a special symposium on Cow Conservation and Promotion (Gau Sanrakshan & Samvardhan) on July 10, 2026, commemorating the 30th Daati Kanya Bhuran Sankarshan Divas and the 77th Birth Anniversary of Shri Shani Dham Peethadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramhans Nijswarupanand Puri Ji Maharaj (Daati Ji Maharaj).

For the past three decades, Daati Ji Maharaj has dedicated his birthday to the cause of protecting the girl child by observing it as Daati Kanya Bhuran Sankarshan Divas. Continuing this tradition, this year’s celebrations have been dedicated to promoting cow conservation and welfare. The event will bring together hundreds of revered saints, spiritual leaders, policymakers, social workers, industrialists, Gau Bhakts and devotees from across the country to deliberate on the importance of preserving indigenous cattle and strengthening efforts towards their protection and development.

The programme will be graced by Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta as the Chief Guest, along with several Union and State leaders, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies and distinguished dignitaries from different walks of life.

Inspired by the vision of Daati Ji Maharaj, Shri Shanidham Trust has been working continuously since 1990 for the welfare of society through its ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission and various social development initiatives. The Trust has implemented several programmes focused on girl child welfare, women empowerment, education, healthcare, disaster relief, food security and support for economically weaker sections of society.

Among its flagship initiatives are the Daati Sumangala Yojana, which encourages the birth of girl children through financial support; the Daati Surya Jyoti Yojana, under which solar lamps and fans are distributed to school-going girls; the Daati Sankatmochan Yojana, providing relief and rehabilitation to families affected by natural disasters; the Daati Maternity Insurance Programme promoting maternal health awareness; the Daati Gareeb Card Scheme for regular food assistance to underprivileged families; the Daati Kanyadaan Yojana supporting the marriage of orphaned and economically disadvantaged girls; and the Daati Self-Employment Programme, which empowers women through vocational training and financial assistance.

The Trust has also undertaken large-scale environmental initiatives, including tree plantation drives for over two decades.

In other hand for society trust regularly distributing wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids, walkers and other assistive devices to specially-abled individuals. Through collaborations with leading healthcare institutions, it also facilitates free medical treatment and surgeries for patients suffering from eye ailments, kidney stones, gall bladder stones and other medical conditions.

In the field of education, Shri Shanidham Trust has consistently encouraged girls by providing scholarships, bicycles, laptops, educational material, coaching support and financial assistance for higher and technical education. Meritorious students have also been recognised through special reward programmes.

Living by the principle of “Seva Hi Paramo Dharma” (Service is the Highest Duty), the Trust continues to provide food and water for animals and birds in forest regions of Delhi and Rajasthan and organises regular community meals (Prasad) for devotees.

The event will witness the participation of several eminent saints and spiritual leaders from across India, including Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Teerth Ji Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkananad Giri Ji Maharaj, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Ji Maharaj, Computer Baba Ji Maharaj and many other revered religious leaders.

Distinguished dignitaries expected to attend include Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Cabinet Ministers from the Government of Rajasthan, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, civic representatives and several eminent personalities.

Thousands of saints, devotees, social workers, industrialists, public representatives and Gau Bhakts from across the country are expected to participate in this grand spiritual and social congregation dedicated to the twin causes of save girl child and welfare and cow conservation.

Event Details

Date: July 10, 2026

Event: Gau Mahakumbh & Symposium on Cow Conservation and Promotion

Organiser: Shri Shanidham Trust

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