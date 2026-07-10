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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-pride-for-our-bleus-macron-hails-france-as-mbappe-dembele-send-les-bleus-into-3rd-straight-wc-sfs20260710041611"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Pride for Our Bleus", Macron hails France as Mbappe, Dembele send Les Bleus into 3rd straight WC SFs</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Pride for Our Bleus", Macron hails France as Mbappe, Dembele send Les Bleus into 3rd straight WC SFs

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 04:50:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race

Boston [US], July 10 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe continued his sensational runs in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, as he scored the opening goal for his side against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Boston on Thursday before Ousmane Dembele doubled the lead to send France into the final four of the World Cup.

The goal helped Mbappe reach a remarkable milestone in his World Cup career. The France captain took his tally to 20 FIFA World Cup goals across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions, moving within one goal of Lionel Messi’s all-time tournament record of 21.

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This was Mbappe’s eighth goal of the ongoing edition. Mbappe’s eighth goal of the 2026 World Cup also saw him join Argentina’s Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race.

Mbappe also became the first player in France’s history to be directly involved in 100 international goals, achieving the milestone with 64 goals and 36 assists for Les Bleus.

France reaches its 3rd consecutive World Cup semifinal. France grew into the contest and created the better openings before the interval. Mbappe came close to breaking the deadlock and also missed a penalty opportunity, leaving the score level at half-time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappe produced a brilliant finish from inside the box, curling the ball beyond Yassine Bounou after a clever assist from Desire Doue to put France ahead.

The result ends Morocco’s impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign, while France move one step closer to the title.

The victory sets up France’s semi-final clash against either Spain or Belgium. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 4:50 AM IST
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Tags: Desire Douefrancefrance-captainfrance-vs-moroccoGolden Bootlionel messimbappeMoroccoOusmane Dembeleworld-cupyassine-bounou

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race
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