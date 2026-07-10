FIFA World Cup 2026: France seal SFs berth after Mbappe, Dembele strikes; Ends Morocco's impressive WC run

Boston [US], July 10 (ANI): France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in a gripping quarter-final encounter at Boston Stadium.

France captain Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored in the second half to send France into the final four of the ongoing World Cup. With this, France reaches its 3rd consecutive World Cup semifinal.

France survived periods of Moroccan pressure before their attacking quality proved decisive in the second half.

Morocco started with confidence and matched France’s intensity, keeping the French attack quiet during the opening stages. The Atlas Lions looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi providing attacking outlets, but they struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances against a disciplined French defence.

France grew into the contest and created the better openings before the interval. Kylian Mbappe came close to breaking the deadlock and also missed a penalty opportunity, leaving the score level at half-time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappe produced a brilliant finish from inside the box, curling the ball beyond Yassine Bounou after a clever assist from Desire Doue to put France ahead.

The goal, Mbappe’s eighth of the tournament, draws him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

France doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Ousmane Dembele, who fired at goal with his right foot from outside the box. Bounou got a hand but was unable to stop it.

This was the Fifth goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Dembele. The goal gave Didier Deschamps’ side a valuable cushion in the closing stages.

Morocco continued to fight until the final whistle, but France’s experience and composure saw them protect their lead and secure a semi-final place. The result ends Morocco’s impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign, while France move one step closer to their title.

The victory sets up France’s semi-final clash against either Spain or Belgium. (ANI)

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