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Home > Sports > Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 20:03:12 IST

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Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

Dubai [UAE], July 17 (ANI): The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) revamped format for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup has drawn sharp criticism from leading Associate nations, with players and the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) accusing the governing body of limiting opportunities for emerging teams and failing to consult stakeholders before introducing the changes.

Under the revised format, the tournament will still feature 14 teams but will begin with a newly introduced three-team round-robin ‘Super Series’ involving the lowest-ranked qualifiers. Two teams will be eliminated after playing just two matches each, a move that has sparked frustration among Associate nations striving to compete regularly against Full Member sides, according to Cricinfo.

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Netherlands captain Scott Edwards described the decision as a major setback for emerging cricket nations.

“Qualifying for an ODI World Cup is a huge achievement for any country, so when the reality of that opportunity changes after years of planning, it’s incredibly disappointing,” Edwards said in a statement released by the WCA, as per Cricinfo.

“The ICC talks a lot about growing the game globally, but decisions like this make it harder for Associate nations to play against the best teams in the world,” he added.

He further added, “Those opportunities are what help countries improve and inspire the next generation of players. If we’re serious about making cricket a global sport, we should be creating more opportunities on the global stage, not less.”

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus also questioned the value of qualifying if teams receive only two matches at the tournament.

“For players in many countries, an ODI World Cup isn’t just another tournament. It’s our long form and something careers are built around and generations of players aspire to,” Erasmus said, as per Cricinfo.

“We all accept that you have to earn the right to be there, but we also want qualifications to provide a real opportunity to compete on the biggest stage. This follows a long history of limited opportunity at the Associate level,” he added.

The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) also criticised the ICC’s decision-making process, saying the governing body had failed to adequately consult players despite the significant impact on qualification pathways and careers.

“The ICC is entitled to determine the structure of its global events,” WCA chief executive Tom Moffat said.

“However, when commitments are made to the game, qualification pathways are established, and countries and players invest years pursuing those opportunities, significant changes deserve genuine consultation, transparency and a clear explanation,” he added.

According to Cricinfo, major cricket boards like from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka do not recognise WCA.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington also echoed concerns, urging cricket administrators to involve players more meaningfully in major decisions.

“Players don’t expect to make every decision, but we should be meaningfully consulted on decisions that have significant impacts on the game and on players’ careers. Better decisions are made when different perspectives are brought to the table, and we’re urging the game to start doing that properly,” Berrington said.

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Ireland ODI captain Paul Stirling also pointed to football’s expanding global showpiece as an example to follow.

“It would be great to see cricket take a similar approach to maximise opportunities for the game,” Stirling said, referring to the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

When announcing the revised format, the ICC said the “evolved” structure would produce “a more compelling tournament” and “enhance the overall experience for fans while continuing to provide emerging teams with the opportunity to compete on cricket’s biggest stage.”

The changes replace the previously proposed format of two groups of seven teams followed by a Super Six stage, a structure around which teams had planned their qualification campaigns over the past several years.

The revised model has also raised questions over the significance of the ongoing Cricket World Cup League 2, where eight Associate nations are contesting 36 matches each in pursuit of qualification for the global event. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 8:03 PM IST
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Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

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Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

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Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'
Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'
Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'
Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

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