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Home > Sports > "Jalandhar at heart of India's growing sports economy": PM Modi urges Punjab's youth to embrace sports

"Jalandhar at heart of India's growing sports economy": PM Modi urges Punjab's youth to embrace sports

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/associate-captains-slam-iccs-revamped-odi-world-cup-format-call-reduced-opportunities-incredibly-disappointing20260717182625"> <p class="title">Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'</p> <a>

Associate captains slam ICC's revamped ODI World Cup format, call 'reduced opportunities incredibly disappointing'

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 20:50:14 IST

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"Jalandhar at heart of India's growing sports economy": PM Modi urges Punjab's youth to embrace sports

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Highlighting Jalandhar’s key role in the country’s sports manufacturing industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon Punjab’s youth to seize the growing opportunities in Indian sports, saying the Centre’s expanding sports ecosystem and international collaborations are opening new avenues for aspiring athletes.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar, the Prime Minister praised Punjab’s rich sporting legacy and encouraged youngsters to make the most of government initiatives aimed at nurturing sporting talent.

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“We have witnessed how the young people of Punjab uphold India’s pride and honour on the sports field. Today, I want to tell them that this is a time of great opportunity for you. The ‘Khelo India’ campaign and the ‘Khelo India Sports Policy’ have been launched specifically for you. A new sports economy is currently being developed in India, and at the heart of this economy lies Jalandhar’s sports manufacturing ecosystem,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting India’s growing sporting partnerships with other nations, the Prime Minister referred to his recent overseas visit and said international collaborations would benefit Indian athletes and the sports industry.

“I recently visited Australia and New Zealand, and several agreements have been signed with them. I urge all the youth to get involved in sports and make your mark on the global stage. Our government stands with you in every possible way,” PM Modi added.

Earlier this month, PM Modi undertook a three-nation visit covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, with sports cooperation emerging as one of the key focus areas.

During his visit to Australia, Modi toured the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan. The two countries also unveiled a sports collaboration roadmap aimed at strengthening cooperation in athlete training, sports science, sports technology and investment in the sports industry, while proposing the launch of an India-Australia Youth Sports Festival.

A major announcement during the visit also confirmed that an Australian Big Bash League (BBL) match will be staged in Chennai, marking the first overseas league cricket match to be played in India.

In New Zealand, the Prime Minister attended sports and business engagements at Auckland’s Viaduct Business Centre, where he toured a sports innovation showcase focused on high-performance training and sports technology.

The government believes these partnerships with Australia and New Zealand will strengthen athlete development and India’s sports ecosystem as the country prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and pursues its bid to stage the 2036 Olympic Games. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 8:50 PM IST
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Tags: Indian sportsinternational-collaborationsjalandharKhelo Indiaprime-minister-modipunjab-youthsporting-talentsports-economysports-manufacturingsports-opportunities

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