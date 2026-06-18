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Home > Sports > Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens

Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens

Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens
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Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 20:35:16 IST

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Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): Elite cricketing action, legendary music and unmatched fan experiences will come together at Eden Gardens on June 21 as the Bengal T20 League hosts its much-anticipated Final Weekend.

With a live performance by Bengali rock legends Fossils, a special appearance by rapper Cizzy, two title-deciding clashes and exciting fan activations, the league is set to deliver one of Kolkata’s biggest sporting and entertainment spectacles of the season.

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The festivities begin with the Women’s Final, with gates opening at 10:00 AM, followed by the toss at 11:00 AM and the match commencing at 11:30 AM, as the league’s top women’s teams battle for the coveted title.

As the spotlight shifts to the evening, fans can look forward to an electrifying build-up to the Men’s Final. Gates will open at 5:00 PM, setting the stage for a special live performance by Fossils from 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM, transforming Eden Gardens into a celebration of sport and music, as per a press release.

The Men’s Final will begin with the toss at 7:00 PM, followed by the title clash at 7:30 PM, where the season’s best team will be crowned champion. Adding to the excitement, fans will also be treated to a special Red Bull performance by local rap sensation Cizzy during the mid-innings break.

Further elevating the spectator experience, the league will host the thrilling one-handed catch Challenge, giving fans in attendance the opportunity to win Rs 50,000 for completing a one-handed catch during the Men’s Final.

After weeks of high-quality cricket featuring some of Bengal’s finest talent, the Final Weekend promises a fitting culmination to the tournament, combining elite sporting action with entertainment and fan engagement on one of cricket’s most iconic stages.

With live music, fan-first experiences and two title-deciding clashes on one stage, the Bengal T20 League Final Weekend promises a fitting finale to the season. Free passes are available exclusively on District by Zomato, inviting fans to witness a unique blend of cricket and entertainment at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 8:35 PM IST
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Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens

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Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens

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Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens
Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens
Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens
Cricket meets entertainment on Sunday as Bengal T20 League Finals take centre stage at Eden Gardens

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