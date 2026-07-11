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Home > Sports > "Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership

"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/indian-coaches-are-eager-to-learn-and-grow-former-india-basketball-coach-matic-as-isso-concludes-three-city-fiba-coach-education-programme20260711083314"> <p class="title">"Indian coaches are eager to learn and grow": Former India Basketball coach Matic as ISSO concludes three-city FIBA Coach Education programme</p> <a>

"Indian coaches are eager to learn and grow": Former India Basketball coach Matic as ISSO concludes three-city FIBA Coach Education programme

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 09:54:14 IST

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"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership

Auckland (New Zealand), July 11 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted cricket’s enduring role in strengthening ties between India and New Zealand, while underlining the significance of the newly agreed Sports Joint Action Plan between the two countries.

Speaking at the ‘Gala Lunch’ event hosted by the Kiwi Prime Minister in honour of his Indian counterpart, PM Modi, in Auckland, PM Luxon reflected on his experience of playing gully cricket with children from the STAIRS Foundation during his official visit to India in March last year.

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“Cricket will always be a special connection, and New Zealanders know the passion India brings to the game. I experienced this passion firsthand while playing street cricket in Delhi with the children from STAIRS Foundation. My team included the great Indian Kapil Dev, and we were playing against the New Zealanders, who included Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor. During that match, I joked with Ross Taylor about the possibility of the great Ross Taylor being bowled out by a 13-year-old. Lo and behold, on the very next ball, he was bowled out by an 11-year-old Indian bowling at 110 kilometres an hour. It once again demonstrated to me the passion that defines our rivalry in cricket,” Luxon said.

Emphasising the importance of sporting collaboration beyond the cricket field, the New Zealand Prime Minister added, “The sports joint action plan we have agreed upon this morning is so important because it will strengthen our connections in coaching, youth sport, women’s and girls’ sports, high performance sports, science, technology, tourism and business. It transforms our shared passion into a much deeper cooperation.”

Luxon’s remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Auckland on the final leg of his six-day tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. The Kiwi Prime Minister hosted a Gala Lunch in honour of PM Modi, who arrived in Auckland on Friday at Luxon’s invitation.

The visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years and follows the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement earlier this year, a development both leaders believe will accelerate trade and bilateral cooperation.

Earlier during delegation-level talks, PM Modi described the visit as a milestone in bilateral relations and thanked the New Zealand government for its warm hospitality.

“It gives me great pleasure that an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand after 40 years. By organising an event in your economic capital, you have created an opportunity to infuse new strength into the relationship between India and New Zealand. I am deeply grateful,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also received a traditional Maori powhiri ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland, later describing the ceremony as a moving reflection of New Zealand’s rich cultural heritage.

The renewed focus on sports cooperation is expected to complement the broader partnership between the two countries, with both sides seeking to expand collaboration across grassroots development, elite performance, sports science, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 9:54 AM IST
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Tags: ajaz-patelaucklandChristopher LuxonCricketgully-cricketindiakapil devnew zealandpm modi’Ross Taylorstreet-cricket

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"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership

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"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership
"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership
"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership
"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership

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