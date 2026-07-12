"Great American, Patriot, Friend, Fearless leader": US officials and world leaders mourn passing of Senator Lindsey Graham

Washington, DC [US], July 12 (ANI): The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham from a “brief and sudden illness” on Saturday (local time) has prompted an outpouring of tributes from American and world leaders, who praised his unwavering commitment to his home state of South Carolina, transatlantic security, support for Ukraine, and the US-Israel alliance.

US Vice President JD Vance reflected on the complexity and dedication which he said defined Graham’s career. Recalling his time working alongside him, Vance shared a personal anecdote about their evolving professional relationship in a post on X.

“Early in my Senate tenure, I remember getting into a shouting match with Lindsey about a Ukraine funding bill at lunch and then learning the very next day that he was pushing rail legislation I really cared about behind the scenes. That was Lindsey Graham. He fought like hell for the things he believed in, and he was just as willing to go to bat for you when it counted,” Vance noted.

Vance further highlighted Graham’s unique ability to bridge ideological divides within the party, noting his relentless drive to support Republican candidates regardless of their specific factional leanings.

“He loved the game of politics,” Vance remarked, adding, “He was constantly asking which races were up and down, and how he could help.”

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Graham “a great American and Patriot” and reflected on his legacy as the senator and “dedicated public servant.”

Lauding him as a “one-of-a-kind politician,” Bessent affirmed that the South Carolina Senator will be missed across the globe.

“Senator Lindsey Graham was a great American and Patriot. He was a dedicated public servant who never stopped fighting for the Palmetto State and all Americans. As a Senator he worked tirelessly for our country. It was an honor to call him my friend. And work with him to advance President Trump’s agenda at home and on the international stage. Lindsey was a one-of-a-kind politician who could speak at length on both global defense policy and South Carolina kitchen table issues. He will be missed across our state, country and the entire globe. My prayers are with his sister and extended family during this difficult time,” he wrote in a post on X.

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Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, in a post on X, wrote, “He served his country throughout his life — from the U.S. Air Force, to the S.C. House, to the U.S. House, to the U.S. Senate. He believed and advocated tirelessly for American strength and exceptionalism.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also issued a poignant statement on behalf of the administration, underscoring the deep personal and professional void left by the Senator’s passing.

“America has lost a Statesman. President Trump and the White House have lost a friend. Rest in Peace, Senator Graham,” she wrote in a post on X.

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Earlier, Senate Majority leader John Thune also remembered his “friend and colleague,” saying that Graham was a strong ally to freedom-loving countries.

“Lindsey’s long and dedicated service in the Air Force and in Congress carried him to far-flung regions of the world. He was a strong advocate for the United States and a strong ally to freedom-loving countries across the globe. He believed in the might of America to achieve good in the world and dedicated his life to advancing that cause,” Thune wrote on X.

Thune remembered how numerous presidents and heads of state have relied on his counsel, highlighting how Graham has influenced various branches of government.

Former Vice President Mike Pence described Graham as “a patriot and a matchless voice for freedom and our Armed Forces,” adding that he and his wife, Karen, were “shocked and saddened” by the loss.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, sharing a heartfelt tribute on X, wrote, “It was a shock this morning to find out that my friend Lindsey Graham has died. He was a man who loved his work, his country, and his family. He didn’t have an easy life growing up and to me that explained a lot about him as well as his devotion to his remaining family members including his sister. It also explained his almost kid-like exuberance about his job and the responsibilities he was given (even in his sixties he would get off a plane in a foreign land with a twinkle in his eye and look at me as if to say, can you believe we are actually here and doing this?”

Graham was elected to the US Senate in 2002, succeeding Republican Senator and former South Carolina Governor Strom Thurmond.

Additionally, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen noted Graham’s tireless efforts to coordinate with the EU on sanctions against Russia.

In a post on X, she wrote, “Senator Graham fought until the very end to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom and raise the cost of Russia’s war of aggression,” adding, “A determined and fearless leader. He will be deeply missed.”

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Meanwhile, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola remembered Graham as a “titan of US politics” and a “voice for liberty.”

Recalling a recent appearance together at the Munich Security Conference, she remarked in a post on X, “I remember smiling as it became clear that he considered every threat from autocrats as a badge of honour… He will be deeply missed by more people than he would ever know.”

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the Senator as a “powerful advocate for America” who held a profound belief in the NATO alliance.

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President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, mourned the loss of a “personal friend”, “Transatlanticist” and “Supporter of NATO and Ukraine” who he said served as a vital link between the US and Europe.

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Subsequently, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined the chorus of tributes, calling Graham a “redoubtable defender of Western values” who “worked tirelessly for peace in Ukraine.”

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also remembered the US Senator, calling him a “true defender of freedom.”

“Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham. Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer,” Zelenskyy’s post on X read.

Highlighting how Graham had worked on helping bring a ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, President Zelenskyy remembered how the US Senator constantly advocated for bipartisan support for Ukraine.

Senator Graham’s support for Israel was a cornerstone of his career, a commitment that was deeply felt by the nation’s political establishment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) condoled the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham, who had been a fierce advocate of Israel.

Netanyahu said that Graham was a great friend of Israel.

In a post on X, he said, “Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham. In our recent meeting, I said, “Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey. Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America is inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world.”

“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend. Our hearts are with Lindsey’s family and with the American people at this difficult time. May his values and initiatives continue to guide us toward victory and peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing,” he added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, offering his condolences, expressed that he was “devastated” by the news, calling Graham a “great American patriot” and a “true friend of Israel.”

Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz highlighted the Senator’s unwavering presence following the events of October 7, 2026. “He travelled to Israel time and again, standing shoulder to shoulder with our people in an extraordinary demonstration of solidarity,” Katz stated. “He was an exceptional leader, a man of principle, and a dear friend.”

The sentiment was echoed by Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister, who famously referred to the Senator as “the best senator and the best friend.” Sa’ar lauded Graham’s “huge heart and rare personal charm,” adding, “The State of Israel has lost a great friend. Israel will not forget you.”

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli Minister of National Security, added his condolences, stating, “Senator Lindsey Graham stood with Israel not because it was easy, but because he believed it was right. His unwavering support, courage, and moral clarity earned him the admiration of millions of Israelis.”

Additionally, Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi also paid tribute to the late lawmaker, remembering him as a “steadfast friend” of the Iranian people.

In a statement posted on X, Pahlavi praised the Senator for his unwavering moral clarity, noting that he stood by the Iranian people “when friends were seldom found.”

Despite the intense hostility from the regime, Pahlavi emphasised that Graham’s commitment remained resolute.

“Iranians will never forget Senator Graham’s support during the Lion and Sun Revolution, and they will forever cherish his memory with profound gratitude and respect,” Pahlavi wrote, adding, “May his soul rest in peace. May others continue his path in the fight for freedom.”

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Notably, US President Donald Trump paid a deeply personal tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham, mourning the loss of his ally, whom he described as a “great politician” and a central figure in his political orbit.

Speaking during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump emphasised the profound personal impact of the Senator’s passing, noting that he had spoken with Graham just hours before he died.

Trump revealed that their final conversation centred on legislative strategy, specifically Graham’s dedication to the “SAVE America Act”.

According to Trump, the Senator had been planning to take a firm stance on the filibuster to advance the legislation.

“Well, it’s devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night. Where he was really becoming strong was the SAVE America Act, and I think he was going to be there very strongly on the filibuster… he was a strong advocate for SAVE America, and that’s what he called me about last night,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, White House flag has been lowered to half-staff in Washington following the death of Senator Lindsey Graham. (ANI)

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