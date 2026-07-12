Police gear up with extensive measures for Hindu Rath Yatra in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 12 (ANI): A coordination meeting was held at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Headquarters regarding security, law and order, and traffic management on the occasion of the upcoming Rath Yatra, a major festival of the Hindu community.

The meeting took place on Sunday at 11:00 AM (local time) in the conference room of the DMP Headquarters, presided over by the DMP Commissioner, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed.

During the meeting, the measures and directives taken by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the celebration of the Rath Yatra on July 16 and the Ulto Rath Yatra on July 24 were discussed. It was informed that adequate police personnel, including picket parties, patrol parties, CCTV monitoring, foot patrols, rooftop parties, motorcycle mobiles, DB teams, plainclothes intelligence teams, SWAT teams, bomb disposal teams, and traffic police, will be deployed, DMP said in a press release on Sunday.

A unanimous decision was reached to ensure that the Rath Yatra concludes along the designated routes and within the specified timeframes. Furthermore, requests were made to refrain from playing loudspeakers/mics during the adhan (call to Muslim prayer) and prayer times, to deploy dedicated volunteers, to avoid participating in the procession with bags or bundles, and to immediately inform the police upon spotting any suspicious person or object, the release added.

In his presidential address, the DMP Commissioner stated, “The Rath Yatra in the metropolitan city is a major procession. Since it draws large gatherings, everyone must remain highly vigilant and aware. The DMP will ensure foolproof security to celebrate the Rath Yatra smoothly, beautifully, and safely.”

He directed the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of each division to hold separate coordination meetings and maintain round-the-clock communication with their respective Rath Yatra celebration committees. He also urged all relevant agencies to perform their duties diligently.

He further added that volunteers on duty must wear designated vests. Plainclothes security personnel and lining forces will also be deployed. He urged everyone involved to stay cautious regarding overhead electrical lines to avoid any accidents.

“Every moment of the Rath Yatra is important to us. Maximum security will be ensured with equal priority for both large and small-scale Rath Yatras. We hope that with everyone’s cooperation, the festival will be completed peacefully,” the Commissioner added.

During the coordination meeting, Joint Police Commissioner (Operations) Mohammad Shahidullah, PPM, presented the overall security plan through a PowerPoint presentation. Additionally, senior DMP officials, representatives from various agencies, and leaders of the Rath Yatra Celebration Committee shared their valuable insights.

The meeting was attended by DMP’s Additional Police Commissioner (Logistics, Finance, and Procurement) and additionally, incharge of the Additional Police Commissioner (Admin) Md. Masud Karim, Additional Police Commissioner (DB) Md. Shafiqul Islam, BPM, PPM; Additional Police Commissioner (Protection and Diplomatic Security) Md. Abul Bashar Talukdar, Additional Police Commissioner (Estate, Development, and ICT) and additionally in charge of Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Mohammad Osman Gani, PPM; and Additional Police Commissioner (Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime) Mohammad Shamsul Haque. Joint Police Commissioners, Deputy Police Commissioners, and officers of various ranks were also present, alongside representatives from DGFI, NSI, SB, CID, Dhaka South City Corporation, Fire Service, and leaders of the Rath Yatra Celebration Committee. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.