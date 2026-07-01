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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 14:38:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit

Mexico City [Mexico], July 1 (ANI): Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece has confirmed his departure after his team’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, stating that his contract had ended after his side was eliminated from the ongoing 23rd edition, according to Reuters.

Speaking after Ecuador’s defeat against Mexico by 2-0 in the Round of 32 clash at the packed Azteca Stadium, Beccacece said the team had fallen short of its target despite a committed effort from players and staff.

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“Our contract ended with the World Cup. I don’t think we were able to achieve the feat we promised: to make this the best World Cup ever. Today it’s my turn to say goodbye,” Beccacece said, as quoted by Reuters.

He added that while he had hoped to continue in the role, he respected the decision-making process and accepted the end of his tenure.

“That’s why I have to leave. I would have liked to continue because what I received from the players and the management warranted the possibility of continuing. But I understand how this works and it hurts, but I think the decision was clear,” he added.

Beccacece admitted his side struggled to cope with an energetic Mexican team that controlled much of the first half.

“We were outplayed in the first half,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

After the interval, Ecuador showed improvement and spent more time on the ball as they tried to get back into the match, but Mexico remained solid at the back and denied them a breakthrough.

“We fought back, but we couldn’t find the goal that would have given us a boost,” Beccacece added.

Even after the disappointment of elimination, the Argentine coach highlighted the strong connection he developed with his players and the nation throughout the campaign.

When asked about his legacy, Beccacece shifted credit to his squad.

“The legacy is from the players, because they have been the youngest team of Ecuador,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

“I have no complaints, only gratitude to the people and the players,” he said. “I received so much gratitude and affection from the bottom of my heart. The boys gave me two beautiful hours after the match and that’s what we’re left with.”

Co-hosts Mexico advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ecuador in their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday (local time), ending a long wait for a knockout-stage triumph at the tournament.

The win marked Mexico’s first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition’s history, according to OptaJoe’s X handle. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 2:38 PM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Beccacece confirms exit after Ecuador's Round of 32 exit

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