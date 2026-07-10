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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-i-thrive-on-pressure-says-brahim-diaz-as-morocco-prepares-for-france-qf-clash20260710003700"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "I thrive on pressure", says Brahim Diaz as Morocco prepares for France QF clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "I thrive on pressure", says Brahim Diaz as Morocco prepares for France QF clash

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 03:07:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash

Boston [US], July 10 (ANI): France will hand a starting role to attacking midfielder Desire Doue as head coach Didier Deschamps makes a tactical adjustment by leaving Bradley Barcola on the bench for Thursday’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco (local time).

In a repeat of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, France’s starting XI remains largely unchanged from the 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele leading the attack and Michael Olise operating in support, as per Reuters.

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Morocco, meanwhile, will be without key forward Ismael Saibari after he picked up an injury in their previous match. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has made two changes, bringing defender Anass Salah Eddine and midfielder Chemsdine Talbi into the lineup, while Brahim Diaz is deployed as a lone striker.

Morocco arrive unbeaten in their last 10 matches since January’s Africa Cup of Nations final and are aiming to secure a first-ever victory over France after failing to win any of their previous six meetings.

Their only previous competitive encounter came in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, where France prevailed 2-0.

The winners of Thursday’s contest will book a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, where either Spain or Belgium await.

Teams:

France – Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah Eddine; Neil El Aynaoui, Chemsdine Talbi, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Diaz. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 3:07 AM IST
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Tags: Brahim DiazfifafranceKylian MbappeMoroccoworld-cup

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Doue starts, Barcola benched as France name lineup for Morocco WC QF clash

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