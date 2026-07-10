Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-having-5000-gccs-by-2030-is-realistic-achievable-sitharaman20260709221249"> <p class="title">India having 5,000 GCCs by 2030 is realistic, achievable: Sitharaman</p> <a>

India having 5,000 GCCs by 2030 is realistic, achievable: Sitharaman

Written By:
Last updated: July 10, 2026 04:05:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

New Delhi [India], July 9, (ANI): Global economic volatility is unlikely to hurt India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) industry, as multinational companies are expected to expand operations in the country during both economic upturns and downturns, according to Rohan Lobo, Partner, Deloitte and Industry and Channel Leader – GCCs.

“If there is a significant amount of volatility, if there is difficulty, then because we are offering a cost arbitrage of around 2x, it is a driver of taking work from high expensive areas and bringing it into India where the cost savings are coming. So this is one sector where whether global volatility is rising and the economic condition is becoming tough, GCC is gaining because more work comes here because of the cost arbitrage,” Lobo told ANI on the sidelines of CII’s GCC Business Summit.

You Might Be Interested In

He said that it is a driver of taking work from high expensive areas and bringing it into India where the cost savings are coming.

“In case the economy is booming, again we have a lot of fillip because a lot more money is available to do discretionary and non-discretionary technology investments. So this industry is facing a win-win situation. In either of the cases, the industry will boom,” Lobo said.

He further said that the GCC industry is one industry that benefits if there is global volatility or if there is global plenty. So if there is a lot of stability and the economy is booming across the world, then there is a lot more money available to invest in technology, invest in new research and development and that is a driver of GCC.

Responding to a question on whether renewed geopolitical tensions, including concerns over the US-Iran conflict, could affect the GCC industry, Lobo said India’s competitive advantage enables the sector to benefit under different global economic conditions.

He said that during periods of global economic expansion, companies increase investments in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), engineering research and development (ER&D) and digital transformation, creating additional opportunities for GCCs.

During periods of economic uncertainty, companies seek to optimise costs by shifting work from higher-cost locations to India, where they can leverage a large talent pool while benefiting from a cost arbitrage of around 2x, he said.

Lobo said GCCs have evolved from traditional back-office operations into strategic centres handling AI, data engineering, enterprise technology and innovation, integrating front-office, middle-office and back-office functions for global enterprises.

He said AI is expected to automate around 15-20 per cent of operational work currently carried out by GCCs. At the same time, AI is expected to help organisations identify technical debt, broken customer journeys and technology issues, creating additional engineering, implementation and transformation work that is likely to come to India.

According to Lobo, the next phase of growth will also be driven by engineering research and development, physical AI, robotics and automation, requiring greater collaboration among companies and a stronger technology ecosystem.

He estimated that GCCs could contribute USD 155-199 billion in direct gross value added (GVA) over the next three to four years. Including indirect contributions from service providers and supply chains, as well as induced economic activity through sectors such as real estate, healthcare and education, the overall economic impact could reach USD 450-600 billion, he said.

Lobo, however, identified the widening digital skills gap as the biggest challenge facing the sector.

“The only headwind in this particular industry is that talent is a reason for many people to come here because we have talent at scale, but the digital skills gap is rising. So about 29-30 per cent there is a digital skills gap which is rising. If the entire skilling ecosystem doesn’t keep pace, then we will have a lot of talent, but they won’t be ready to be picked up by the GCC,” he said.

He added that the government is conscious of the challenge and is taking steps to strengthen the skilling ecosystem. He also said the next wave of growth in engineering research and development, AI and physical AI would require industry, academia and the government to work together to build a stronger ecosystem. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 4:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aicii-gcc-business-summitdeloittegcc-industryRoboticsrohan-lobo

RELATED News

States pitch tier-II, tier-III cities as next growth hubs for GCCs at CII summit

India, Australia finalise uranium export arrangements, deepen energy partnership

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

RBI launches July round of rural, urban consumer confidence and inflation expectation surveys

When 30 Relatives Arrive for a Puja — One Hyderabad Family on How HostMyGuest Saved the Night

LATEST NEWS

Trump-Netanyahu discuss "American moves in the Gulf" following fresh US' strikes in Iran

Netflix sets September 3 premiere for 'The Gentlemen' season 2, unveils first teaser

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe reaches 20 WC goals, joins Messi atop golden boot race

'We're in the semis!' France supporters celebrate 2-0 victory over Morocco

UPDATE 4-OpenAI unveils long-awaited "super app" as rivalry with Anthropic intensifies 

FuboTV names Disney's Bowen CEO, removes veteran Gandler

SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in US offering after pricing ADRs at $149

SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in US offering after pricing ADRs at $149

European Parliament adopts resolution, slams cases of "forced" conversions, child marriages in Pakistan

David Attenborough creates record as oldest nominee in Primetime Emmy history

Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo
Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo
Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo
Global volatility no threat to India's GCC industry; sector to benefit in any economic scenario, says Deloitte Partner Rohan Lobo

QUICK LINKS