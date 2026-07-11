FIFA World Cup 2026: "He would deal with Erling Haaland", Bryan Robson backs Maguire to handle Norway's star striker

Miami (Florida) [US], July 11 (ANI): Former England captain Bryan Robson believes Harry Maguire should have been included in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, arguing that his strength and physical presence make him the ideal defender to handle Norway star striker Erling Haaland.

Robson stressed that England’s current centre-backs lack Maguire’s ability to match Haaland’s power, making the upcoming clash a difficult challenge for the Three Lions’ defence.

England and Norway will face each other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time) in one of the most anticipated quarter-final fixtures of the tournament.

“The Norway game is why I would have loved to have seen Harry Maguire in Thomas Tuchel’s squad this summer because I think Harry Maguire would deal with Erling Haaland,” Bryan Robson told Hajper as per Goal.com.

“The other lads we have are quick, but they’re as strong as someone like Magire, and Haaland is going to be right up for this game, and he’s going to use his strength and other qualities to go to another level because it’s the World Cup. It’s going to be a tough game for England’s two centre-halves. Harry Maguire would have been the best man for the job,” he added.

Haaland is among the leading scorers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Haaland has scored seven goals so far, while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the chart with eight goals each.

England head into the contest after a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Jude Bellingham scored twice before Kane converted the decisive penalty as Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time.

Norway, meanwhile, created history by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the last eight for the first time, with Haaland scoring both goals in a memorable victory. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)