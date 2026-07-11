Sudan seeks more Indian investment in pharma, healthcare sector

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Sudan is looking to deepen business ties with India in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors as the country rebuilds after its civil war, with Indian medicines already accounting for more than half of Sudan’s pharmaceutical imports, Sudan’s Ambassador to India Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom said on Saturday.

Speaking after a roundtable on business opportunities in Sudan’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, jointly organised by the Embassy of Sudan and the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (IACCIA), Eltom said the discussions highlighted the strategic importance of the sector for bilateral economic cooperation.

“Today, we hosted this very important and timely roundtable, which was co-organised by the Embassy of Sudan and the Arab-India and Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. This roundtable brought together some of the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies,” Eltom said.

He added that Sudan’s pharmaceutical regulator, the National Board of Pharmaceuticals and Poisons, along with representatives from the country’s private sector, also participated virtually in the discussions.

“The discussions confirmed the importance of this sector in bilateral relations and in the economic cooperation between Sudan and India,” the ambassador said.

Highlighting India’s strong presence in Sudan’s pharmaceutical market, Eltom said, “Indian medicines contribute significantly to the pharmaceutical market in Sudan. They constitute more than 51 per cent of the total imports of medicines to Sudan.”

The ambassador’s remarks come as Sudan seeks to attract foreign investment to support its reconstruction and strengthen critical sectors, including healthcare.

Speaking at the same event, Waiel Awwad, Secretary General (In-charge) of IACCIA, said Sudan is actively looking for Indian investment opportunities as it begins rebuilding after the conflict.

“Sudan is recovering from a civil war at home, and they are now looking for Indian investors in many sectors,” Awwad said.

He said the chamber chose to focus on pharmaceuticals and healthcare because of the country’s immediate needs.

“We thought that the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are of prime importance for Sudan, especially considering the impact of the war and the devastation that has taken place there,” Awwad said.

The roundtable brought together Indian pharmaceutical companies, Sudanese regulators and private sector representatives to explore opportunities for greater cooperation in medicines, healthcare and related investments between the two countries. (ANI)

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