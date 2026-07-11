India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/others/pm-modi-says-he-is-honoured-after-receiving-traditional-maori-powhiri-welcome-at-government-house-in-auckland20260711065440"> <p class="title">PM Modi says he is "honoured" after receiving traditional Maori powhiri welcome at Government House in Auckland</p> <a>

PM Modi says he is "honoured" after receiving traditional Maori powhiri welcome at Government House in Auckland

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 08:01:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): India and New Zealand on Saturday (local time) elevated their bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership” and adopted the “India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030”, setting out an ambitious framework to deepen cooperation across trade, agriculture, security, innovation and people-to-people ties over the next four years.

According to the India-New Zealand Joint Statement, the two Prime Ministers “decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership'” and endorsed the “India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030” as “a framework to guide joint action over the next four years.”

You Might Be Interested In

The Joint Statement added that the two leaders “agreed to an ambitious long-term vision for the Strategic Partnership, which aims to take bilateral relations to a new level, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to New Zealand on July 10-11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

Under Pillar III of the Roadmap on Trade and Economic Cooperation, both countries agreed to “work towards an aspirational goal of doubling bilateral two-way trade in goods and services to NZD 7 billion (₹35,000 crore) by 2030.”

The roadmap also states that both sides will “work together on next steps for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to ensure its early entry into force and effective implementation.”

Echoing this commitment, the Joint Statement said the Prime Ministers “welcomed the conclusion and signature of a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA)” and agreed “to work together to ensure its early entry into force and effective implementation.”

The Joint Statement noted that the leaders recognised “the important role of the FTA in strengthening the bilateral economic partnership, including through the removal of barriers to trade, increased cooperation, and New Zealand’s promotion of investment into India.”

It further said New Zealand “can support India’s Viksit Bharat goal to become a developed country by 2047, including through cooperation in trade, agriculture, skills, innovation, clean energy, sport, and other areas.”

On customs cooperation, the Roadmap provides for operationalising the “2025 Authorised Economic Operators Mutual Recognition Arrangement (AEO-MRA) under the aegis of the 2024 Customs Cooperation Arrangement (CCA) to simplify customs processes and facilitate trusted trade.”

The two leaders also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Arrangement on Tourism and “encouraged airlines to commence direct non-stop flights between India and New Zealand.”

The Joint Statement highlighted expanding cooperation in primary industries, including horticulture, forestry, animal husbandry and dairying, and welcomed the Agricultural Productivity Partnership under the FTA, including New Zealand’s work with India on productivity action plans for kiwifruit, apples and honey, support for Centres of Excellence in kiwifruit in India, and the conclusion of a Memorandum of Cooperation on Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The leaders also welcomed continued dialogue between India’s Directorate General of Shipping and Maritime New Zealand to strengthen recognition of seafarer competency certificates, noting that enhanced recognition would support seafarer mobility and strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ maritime authorities. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 8:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: agricultural-partnershipbilateral-relationsindia-new-zealandnz7-billionroadmap-to-2030strategic-partnershiptrade-cooperationtrade-target

RELATED News

BRIEF-Barka Water And Power Six-Month Profit RO 1.21 Million

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

LATEST NEWS

J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

"This was pre-planned act": Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh on cook's assault allegations

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion
India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion
India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion
India, New Zealand adopt Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 with trade target of NZ$7 billion

QUICK LINKS